Ghanaian athletes not receiving sufficient support — Mahama laments

FRI, 31 MAY 2024 LISTEN
Former President and NDC flagbearer John Mahama has expressed concern over the lack of support Ghanaian athletes are receiving, especially those involved in lesser-known sports.

Mr. Mahama said this in a Facebook post on Friday, May 31, congratulating the national amputee football team on winning the 2024 African Amputee Football Cup of Nations (AAFCON) hosted in Egypt.

The opposition leader noted the "determination and hard work" shown by the amputee footballers in defending their title, which brought "glory" and "pride" to Ghanaians.

However, he added that "amid our profound excitement, it is deeply troubling that our national athletes are not receiving the support and recognition they deserve."

Mahama, who is seeking to regain the presidency in the upcoming December polls, promised that under his leadership athletes would get more attention and support from the government.

"I am committed to ensuring that all sports, including lesser-known ones like amputee football, receive the support and development they need. Our talented and hardworking athletes deserve more attention and support and should not have to fight for recognition and payment that is rightfully theirs. It is time for a change. I am determined to lead the change," he stated.

The former president called for Ghanaian athletes to be "valued and celebrated" for their achievements in raising the nation's flag abroad.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Page: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

