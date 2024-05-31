ModernGhana logo
Stop attributing cedi depreciation to COVID-19 — Joe Jackson to NPP

Joe Jackson, Executive Director of Dalex Finance has highlighted the troubling decline of the Ghanaian cedi against the US dollar.

Joe Jackson revealed that the cedi's purchasing power on the international market has plummeted by 60% since 2022, leaving Ghanaians grappling with a significant loss in purchasing power.

Jackson urged politicians to cease attributing the economic turmoil, which has severely affected the local currency, solely to COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war. He emphasized that Ghana's heavy reliance on imports drains its foreign exchange reserves, exacerbating the cedi's depreciation.

During an appearance on Maakye on Onua TV, Jackson lamented the stark reality facing Ghanaians, stating, “You could purchase US$100 with GHC600 just two years ago, 2022. Today, Bank of Ghana will tell you it is over GHC15 per dollar. So your GHC600 gives you goods worth US$40. More than half of the money is gone."

He continued, “The question is whether your salary has been increased. If you are a landlord, you’ve doubled your rent. Life has really become unbearable for Ghanaians. Our capacity to do things have been reduced by half. Our cedi has been disgraced. Prices of things have doubled since 2022 with some even tripling.”

Jackson emphasized the urgency of addressing the economic challenges plaguing Ghana and urged for proactive measures to restore stability to the currency.

