Gov’t seeking tax waivers for 1D1F companies to boost economic growth – Majority Caucus

The Majority in Parliament has justified the need to give tax waivers to some 42 One District One Factory (1D1F) companies.

Addressing a press briefing in Accra on Thursday, May 30, Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin explained that government is seeking tax waivers for the companies to boost economic growth.

“Now, fast forward to the tax waivers for 1D1F companies currently before Parliament. This is an incentive package for the flagship policy. The waivers last for only five years as approved by Parliament in May 2019. Government is only seeking to extend the incentive package to other companies.

“The growth seen in the industry sector of the economy is partly attributable to the 1D1F policy. It is creating jobs. It is boosting economic growth,” he explained.

Early this month, Parliament reconvened to attend to crucial government businesses.

On the agenda was the consideration of a $350 million tax exemption for 42 companies under the One District One Factory initiative.

After the consideration, the Minority in Parliament rejected the approval of the $350 million tax exemption.

Addressing the press on Thursday, Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin argued that if foreign companies have enjoyed tax waivers then it is important that Parliament approves same for the indigenous companies to also benefit.

“So, if we did it for a foreign entity, why don't we extend same to indigenous businesses who are not benefitting as much as MPS? These present terms are not generous. Parliament should do the needful,” he stressed.

