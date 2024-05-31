Ghana Shippers' Authority sensitises Northern Motor dealers

LISTEN

The Ghana Shippers' Authority (GSA) has organised a sensitisation programme for the Northern Motor Dealers Association to address concerns within the motor trading industry.

The initiative also aimed to provide a platform for open dialogue and clarification on tax matters, as well as strengthen the relationship between the authorities and the motor dealers.

The Revenue Officer at the Ghana Revenue Authority, Mr Abdulai Fatawu, outlined the specific taxes and duties required for direct importers upon bringing vehicles into the country.

“These are taxes in the industry which you all are to be abreast with. They included processes involved, documentation, valuation of vehicles and deadlines for tax payments,” he added.

For dealers operating on a commission basis, he explained the obligations related to income tax and how their earnings should be reported and taxed.

He also addressed common misconceptions and provided examples to illustrate how the tax laws apply to specific business models.

On record-keeping, Mr Fatawu stated the need for accurate documentation to avoid disputes with tax authorities.

He assured the dealers that the GRA was committed to working with them to ensure compliance and minimise any undue stress from tax collectors.

The Zonal Manager of the GSA stated the Authority's commitment to resolving challenges and making international trade more efficient and convenient for all stakeholders.

“By organising this sensitisation programme, the GSA aims to create a supportive environment that enables the growth and development of the motor trading industry,” he added.