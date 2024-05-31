Bring out the Pop Corn: USA goes down

LISTEN

Donald Trump, former US President was convicted on May 30th, 2024 on all 34 criminal charges brought against him by the District of New York, the first President in American history. He might win the November 5th, 2024 again and sit in the Oval Office again as a convicted criminal representing the powerhouse USA, unprecedented among democratic nations.

After his possible second term in office, Donald Trump will only be history. Unlike in Russia or China to twist the Constitution of the USA for him to remain in office for much longer is very unlikely to succeed. All his political enemies by that time will freely come after him. During his possible second time in office, his policies will be extra harsh and grim for him to be remembered always. These years will deepen the divide in American politics and society.

For the rest of the world, such four more years will be a tough ride before it gets better. Wise citizens and wise nations see the downfall of the American dream and society coming. With ample time they can prepare their society to take advantage of the ongoing trend that has started with way back when J.F. Kennedy was assassinated and his successors tried their best to keep the powerhouse USA floating above sea level. Indications are the new rise of Russia, China, and India besides Brazil, and the influence of the EU.

The democratic-elected Dictators of Russia and China know the strength and power of their countries depend not on the system and structures put in place but on their personality. It is vital though for them to raise successors to their taste with the capability to protect their past but most unlikely that this strategy eventually pays off. These characters are on the verge of collapse and with them their systems created throughout 3-4 generations, so in the next 80-100 years.

The political and economic divide in the USA is gaining momentum and soon get cemented into concrete locks. No cornerstone will be visible. Parallels can be drawn from the Roman Empire in its time was bigger and stronger even more diverse in itself than compared to it the small US powerhouse. Where is the Roman Empire today? Julius Caesar would have beheaded anyone telling him his Empire would collapse six hundred years later for charges of treason. Is Italy the Roman Empire? Is Turkey the Osman Empire? Is the UK the British Empire? Ghana the Ashanti Empire or the Acheminidian Empire Iran? These like many others were unbelievably powerful in their olden ancient days but gone for good, imploded by an internal divide with a little push from the outside, a gentle push. What should speak against the statement this can happen to the USA the same, and is on its way for people to see?

When the lion is old and loses his strength to dominate and impregnate his females young lions test his strength continuously until he retracts and leaves the scene to die alone in an idle deserted place. The strength in him has been exhausted by the time he takes his last breath but the offspring he had produced take over and write a new chapter of dominion.

Oh Lord, hear my prayer. Shake Africa to its foundation, make it understand the time to rise, and get ready to take dominion over the world in the next 60-80 years is right now; the door of history opens up to glory but can equally be shut unwisely unused by your African stubborn people. Oh Lord, I beg of you, do not allow this to happen. Bring wisdom to your people in Africa and not only the survival mentality. Please do this by force and by fire. Rescue your chosen people from self-destruction. Send a consuming fire to Africa to take out all evil spirits from the African nations. Bring outside people to help with the process to glory. Oh Lord, don't abandon your blessed African people. That is my heart's desire. Amen!