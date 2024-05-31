ModernGhana logo
Mahama sat in his office and singlehandedly approved tax waivers without parliament approval – Majority

FRI, 31 MAY 2024

The Majority in Parliament has accused National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer John Dramani Mahama of engaging in unconstitutional, illegal and immoral granting of tax waivers during his time as president.

At a press briefing on Thursday, May 30, Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin said John Mahama in 2015 sat in his office and singlehandedly approved tax waivers for ‘so-called’ strategic investors.

“President Mahama singlehandedly sat in his office and approved tax waivers in 2015 for the so-called strategic investors. Conspicuous on the list of beneficiaries were Dream Reality Ltd, Dzata Cement, Shoprite Ghana, Ghacem, Boston Investments, Vincien Sugar Refinery, Ecobank, and Garden City Mall,” he said.

The Majority’s dragging of the former President comes amid the refusal of the Minority to approve tax waivers for some 42 companies under the One District One Factory programme amounting to over 300million dollars.

The Majority in Parliament argues that the request for tax waivers before the House needs approval to help boost economic growth.

“Now, fast forward to the tax waivers for 1D1F companies currently before Parliament. This is an incentive package for the flagship policy. The waivers last for only five years as approved by Parliament in May 2019.

“Government is only seeking to extend the incentive package to other companies. The growth seen in the industry sector of the economy is partly attributable to the 1D1F policy. It is creating jobs. It is boosting economic growth,” Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin said.

He said if foreign entities have enjoyed tax waivers, then there should be no problem doing the same for indigenous businesses.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
