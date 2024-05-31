Mahama singlehandedly designated MPS as strategic investor, granted $982m tax waiver; exempted it from corporate tax for 10years — Afenyo-Markin

The Majority Leader in Ghana's Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, revealed that the previous NDC government granted over $900 million in tax waivers to Meridian Port Services (MPS) in what he called "the most outrageous tax giveaway ever seen."

He added that the former President singlehandedly designated MPS as a strategic investor inorder to enjoy the tax waivers without parliamentary approval.

Addressing the media in Parliament House in Accra on Thursday, May 30, Afenyo-Markin said "At the time, the NDC government applied to Parliament for a tax waiver of USD982million for a project that they claimed cost USD1.5billion."

According to him, it "took the intervention of the minority NPP members of the Finance Committee, of which I was a member at the time, to lower the waiver amount to USD832M. Even though that was still unacceptable, the NDC majority goaded on by the Terkper-Ato Forson-Mona Quartey Ministry of Finance railroaded the request through Parliament."

The Majority Leader argued that for every $1 MPS invested, the NDC government gave the company 55 cents in tax waivers—a move he described as ‘Fa no kwa!" to wit, a gift.

The Effutu lawmaker further detailed the several tax exemptions MPS received, including a 10-year exemption from corporate income tax and reduced rates for an additional 5 years.

He said the current tax waivers being granted under the Akufo-Addo government's One District One Factory policy are infinitesimal when compared.

“This foreign entity is still enjoying all these freebies as we turn a blind eye to Ghanaian businesses," Afenyo-Markin added.

The Majority Leader urged Parliament to approve the 1D1F tax waivers, arguing they only last 5 years and are fueling job creation and economic growth across Ghana.

This follows criticisms from the Minority in Parliament about tax waivers given to 42 indigenous companies amounting to over $300 million with fears it could have negative impacts on the country’s economy.