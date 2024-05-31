ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Ato Forson trial: If only NPP knew what is coming; they have no idea — Lawyer Tamakloe

NPP Ato Forson trial: If only NPP knew what is coming; they have no idea —Lawyer Tamakloe
FRI, 31 MAY 2024 LISTEN

The Director of Legal Affairs of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Godwin Edudzi Tamakloe, has warned the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) regarding the unfolding controversy in the trial of Minority Leader, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson.

Forson is accused of causing financial loss to the state in the procurement of 200 ambulances.

In an interview on Accra-based Neat FM on May 31, 2024, Tamakloe indicated that the NDC has presented compelling evidence demonstrating that the Akufo-Addo administration, through Attorney General Godfred Dame, is unfairly targeting Dr. Ato Forson.

Tamakloe referred to an audio recording of a phone conversation between Godfred Dame and Richard Jakpa, the third accused in the trial.

The recording, released by the NDC, features Dame allegedly pressuring Jakpa to testify against Dr. Ato Forson.

Additionally, WhatsApp messages between Dame and Jakpa were disclosed. Tamakloe emphasized that these revelations are only a fraction of the evidence the NDC holds.

“If you can recall, when this issue started, my brother Nana B ignorantly stated that the recording was done at the home of a Supreme Court judge. On Tuesday, the recording that was released, was it in a house? Wasn’t it a phone call? So, quite clearly, our brothers and sisters in the NPP do not know what is coming. They have no idea,” he stated.

Tamakloe further urged NPP members who have been vocally defending the Attorney General to observe his recent silence, implying that more damaging evidence may emerge.

He made these remarks while reacting to Dr. Ato Forson's petition to Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo, requesting that the remaining trial proceedings be broadcast live.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Alexander Afenyo-Markin, Majority Leader of Parliament NDC gave ‘fa no kwa’ tax waivers to foreign companies yet criticising waivers fo...

1 hour ago

Alexander Afenyo-Markin, Majority Leader in Parliament Mahama singlehandedly designated MPS as strategic investor, granted $982m tax wa...

1 hour ago

Police seek AGs advice on soldier killed in Kasoa land dispute Police seek AG’s advice on soldier killed in Kasoa land dispute

2 hours ago

Our 'collapsed economy better than economy we inherited from Mahama — Bawumia Our 'collapsed economy better than economy we inherited from Mahama — Bawumia

2 hours ago

World Bank approves 250million credit facility for Ghana World Bank approves $250million credit facility for Ghana

4 hours ago

Samuel Koku Anyidoho Mahama’s ‘New Administrative City’ a good idea but we need more details – Koko A...

4 hours ago

May 31: Cedi sells at GHS15.03 to 1, GHS14.10 on BoG interbank May 31: Cedi sells at GHS15.03 to $1, GHS14.10 on BoG interbank

4 hours ago

Professor Ransford Gyampo, Senior political science lecturer at the University of Ghana Should you come to power, don't repay NPP’s vicious scheme to jail Ato Forson — ...

4 hours ago

Exciting news and a great next step — Mahama celebrates his son Sharaf for gaining FIFA Agent license Exciting news and a great next step — Mahama celebrates his son Sharaf for gaini...

4 hours ago

Professor Ransford Gyampo, Seasoned Ghanaian political scientist Election 2024: ‘There’s no need for a presidential debate when there’s past and ...

Just in....
body-container-line