The Director of Legal Affairs of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Godwin Edudzi Tamakloe, has warned the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) regarding the unfolding controversy in the trial of Minority Leader, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson.

Forson is accused of causing financial loss to the state in the procurement of 200 ambulances.

In an interview on Accra-based Neat FM on May 31, 2024, Tamakloe indicated that the NDC has presented compelling evidence demonstrating that the Akufo-Addo administration, through Attorney General Godfred Dame, is unfairly targeting Dr. Ato Forson.

Tamakloe referred to an audio recording of a phone conversation between Godfred Dame and Richard Jakpa, the third accused in the trial.

The recording, released by the NDC, features Dame allegedly pressuring Jakpa to testify against Dr. Ato Forson.

Additionally, WhatsApp messages between Dame and Jakpa were disclosed. Tamakloe emphasized that these revelations are only a fraction of the evidence the NDC holds.

“If you can recall, when this issue started, my brother Nana B ignorantly stated that the recording was done at the home of a Supreme Court judge. On Tuesday, the recording that was released, was it in a house? Wasn’t it a phone call? So, quite clearly, our brothers and sisters in the NPP do not know what is coming. They have no idea,” he stated.

Tamakloe further urged NPP members who have been vocally defending the Attorney General to observe his recent silence, implying that more damaging evidence may emerge.

He made these remarks while reacting to Dr. Ato Forson's petition to Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo, requesting that the remaining trial proceedings be broadcast live.