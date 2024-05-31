Minister of Communications and Digitalisation and Member of Parliament for Ablekuma West, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has expressed her readiness to serve as a running mate if selected by the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme on Thursday, Owusu-Ekuful, she emphasized that while she believes in her competence, she will not lobby for the role.

“This position is not something we lobby for. If women are running affairs, it’s not bad.

“I love working and doing every job assigned to me. I won’t go begging, but when I get the chance, I will do it and do it nicely,” she said.

Owusu-Ekuful, who is currently serving as both a minister and an MP, stressed the importance of focusing on her current responsibilities.

"For now, I am a Minister and an MP and doing my job very well. If they mention my name to go and do another job, I will do it gladly, but for now, I have to concentrate on what I have been assigned to do," she stated.

The Communications Minister's statement comes amid speculation and competition for the NPP running mate position, which includes other prominent figures.