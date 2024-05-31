ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Election 2024: Volta Region records more than 40,000 new voters 

  Fri, 31 May 2024
Elections Election 2024: Volta Region records more than 40,000 new voters
FRI, 31 MAY 2024 LISTEN

The Electoral Commission has recorded a total of 40,988 new voters in the Volta Region during the just ended limited voter registration exercise.

Out of the figure, a total of 3,037 registrants had their applications challenged for either being minors or foreigners.

Mr Eric Dzakpasu Volta Regional Director of the Electoral Commission, confirmed this to the Ghana News Agency during the Agency’s visit to the EC’s office at the end of the 23-day exercise.

He said the District Registration Review Committees (DRCC) sitting on cases of challenged applicants were still work in progress especially in areas with large numbers.

He praised Ghanaians, the security agencies and the staff of the EC for comportment, peace and tranquility that shaped the conduct of the exercise and believed that the actual elections would be devoid of violence also.

Mr  Bright Doh, Ho Central Constituency Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Volta Region, praised the Electoral Commission for the peaceful and orderly way it carried out the registration process.

He also expressed gratitude to all citizens, party agents, and registrants for their cooperation with the Electoral Commission, citing it as the reason behind the exercise’s tranquil atmosphere.

Mr Doh told the GNA that everyone in the country had a responsibility to preserve the prevailing peace, and he hoped that the December elections would be held in the same peaceful atmosphere.

He emphasised the need for citizens to collaborate with the EC to ensure that only eligible voters’ names were on the register, adding that a clean voter register was a prerequisite for a free, fair, and credible election.

GNA

Top Stories

19 minutes ago

Alexander Afenyo-Markin, Majority Leader of Parliament NDC gave ‘fa no kwa’ tax waivers to foreign companies yet criticising waivers fo...

29 minutes ago

Alexander Afenyo-Markin, Majority Leader in Parliament Mahama singlehandedly designated MPS as strategic investor, granted $982m tax wa...

1 hour ago

Police seek AGs advice on soldier killed in Kasoa land dispute Police seek AG’s advice on soldier killed in Kasoa land dispute

2 hours ago

Our 'collapsed economy better than economy we inherited from Mahama — Bawumia Our 'collapsed economy better than economy we inherited from Mahama — Bawumia

2 hours ago

World Bank approves 250million credit facility for Ghana World Bank approves $250million credit facility for Ghana

4 hours ago

Samuel Koku Anyidoho Mahama’s ‘New Administrative City’ a good idea but we need more details – Koko A...

4 hours ago

May 31: Cedi sells at GHS15.03 to 1, GHS14.10 on BoG interbank May 31: Cedi sells at GHS15.03 to $1, GHS14.10 on BoG interbank

4 hours ago

Professor Ransford Gyampo, Senior political science lecturer at the University of Ghana Should you come to power, don't repay NPP’s vicious scheme to jail Ato Forson — ...

4 hours ago

Exciting news and a great next step — Mahama celebrates his son Sharaf for gaining FIFA Agent license Exciting news and a great next step — Mahama celebrates his son Sharaf for gaini...

4 hours ago

Professor Ransford Gyampo, Seasoned Ghanaian political scientist Election 2024: ‘There’s no need for a presidential debate when there’s past and ...

Just in....
body-container-line