Obuasi Municipal Assembly commended for upholding transparency and accountability

Residents of Obuasi have commended the Obuasi Municipal Assembly for its commitment to transparency and accountable governance.

Mr. Kofi Agyekum, a resident of Gauso, expressed his appreciation after attending a town hall meeting held by the Assembly on May 28, 2024. He noted that the Assembly has consistently organized town hall meetings and community durbars, providing residents with opportunities to voice their grievances and receive direct responses from authorities.

Legal Framework for Transparency

Chapter 20, Section 240(e) of the 1992 Constitution and Section 40 of the Local Governance Act of Ghana, 2016 (Act 936), mandate Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs) to ensure accountability, inclusion, and openness in their service delivery.

Consistent Engagement and Accountability

The Obuasi Municipal Assembly has regularly held town hall meetings to discuss the Assembly's budget and revenue, present progress reports on projects, and outline proposed initiatives, allowing participants to share their opinions.

Obaapain Afia Darkoah Sika highlighted that these meetings provide valuable opportunities for duty bearers to render proper accountability. She praised the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for his open-door policy, which allows students and other community members to assess the Assembly's work.

Addressing Revenue Shortfalls

At the meeting, Municipal Budget Analyst Edna Vivian Arkoh reported that the Assembly fell short of its expected Internally Generated Fund (IGF) due to low proceeds from property rates. The Assembly collected GH₵5,845,685.17, representing 66.43% of the budgeted GH₵8,799,324.00 for the year ending 2023. Measures to increase revenue include establishing payment points at convenient locations to facilitate easier property rate payments.

High Performance Ranking

The Obuasi Municipal Assembly ranked 2nd in the 2023 District Level Performance Assessment and Ranking in the Ashanti Region, with a score of 73.9%. Nationally, it placed 6th. This assessment was conducted by the Institute of Local Government Studies (ILGS) in collaboration with the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralization, and Rural Development, and the Office of the Head of Local Government Service, with financial support from the State Secretariat of Economic Affairs of Switzerland.

The assessment, based on residents' scorecards, evaluated MMDAs on seven local governance performance areas and 47 indicators, including the quality of administrative services, leadership, representation, professionalism, social services, opportunities for resident participation, and local economic development.

Leadership and Collaboration

Municipal Chief Executive Hon. Elijah Adansi-Bonah attributed the Assembly's success to years of hard work and collaboration between his office and other Heads of Department. Since assuming office in May 2017, he has focused on rebranding the Assembly and ensuring it fulfils its mandate to the people. He emphasized that the Local Governance Act provides citizens with opportunities to participate in governance, promoting an inclusive society based on public official accountability and responsiveness.