Ghana Hajj Board announce changes in flights schedule

By Muhammed Faisel Mustapha || Contributor
FRI, 31 MAY 2024 LISTEN

The Executive Secretary of the Ghana Hajj Board, Alhaji Farouk Hamza has announced that the Tamale flights to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the Hajj pilgrimage has been increased to five flights.

Five flights will now convey passengers from Tamale International Airport to Madina in Saudi Arabia due to the surge in the number of pilgrims from the Northern Regions.

This development has compelled the Ghana Hajj Board to reschedule the airlifting of Accra pilgrims. A new roaster will soon be released.

According to him, the number of Accra flights remains unchanged but will commence on Monday instead of Sunday as earlier scheduled.

Below is the brief statement:
The Tamale flights to Saudi Arabia for the Hajj have been increased to five flights and Accra four.

The Accra flights will now commence on Monday and no longer on Sunday as earlier scheduled.

Executive Secretary
Ghana Hajj Board

