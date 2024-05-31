ModernGhana logo
Advocacy on Menstrual Hygiene and Health Education chalks 10 in South Tongu

By Stanley Awalime II Contributor
FRI, 31 MAY 2024

Advocacy on Menstrual Hygiene and Health Education, a foundation dedicated to health education in the South Tongu District of the Volta Region, celebrated its 10th anniversary by donating sanitary materials to young girls.

Madam Esinam Tekpor, the South Tongu District Girl's Education Officer, highlighted the foundation's efforts from 2014 to 2024 in raising awareness about the importance of menstrual hygiene and combating the stigma, misconceptions, and myths surrounding menstruation.

She explained that the need for this advocacy emerged in 2014 due to the limited knowledge of menstrual hygiene among young girls in the district. "It became necessary in 2014 to establish a foundation to educate young girls in the district, as many of them had little understanding of their adolescent state and the changes occurring in their bodies," she said.

Madam Esinam noted that the foundation has undertaken numerous educational projects and provided support to young girls in the South Tongu District. "Considering the impact of the various educational and health talks organized, our ten-year anniversary is indeed worth celebrating," she added.

Despite their successes, Madam Esinam emphasized the ongoing need for support to extend menstrual hygiene education throughout the district.

Young girls who have benefited from the foundation's programs shared their experiences, highlighting how menstrual hygiene and health education have positively impacted their lives. They called on stakeholders to help make Ghana and the world more period-friendly and advocated for affordable sanitary pads and the removal of myths and misconceptions about menstruation.

"Let's continue the education and support our girls and women to build confidence and overcome menstrual challenges, reducing absenteeism in schools during menstruation for higher academic output," they urged.

The South Tongu District Girl's Education Officer also praised the support from Savana Signatures for their contributions to health education and donations throughout the foundation's decade-long journey in the South Tongu District.

