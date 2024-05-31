ModernGhana logo
Okatakyie Prince Obed Asamaoh inspires future entrepreneurs at KNUST seminar

By Christopher Sam || Contributor
On Saturday, May 25, Okatakyie Prince Obed Asamoah, a distinguished alumnus of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) College of Agriculture and Natural Resources, returned to his alma mater to deliver an inspiring speech at the annual Leadership and Entrepreneurship Seminar.

The event, centered on the theme "Growing Leaders: Nurturing the Spirit of Entrepreneurship in University Students," attracted a large audience eager to glean insights from successful leaders and entrepreneurs.

Prince Obed emphasized the critical need for cultivating entrepreneurial skills among university students, underscoring that entrepreneurship extends beyond the mere act of starting a business. "Entrepreneurship is about developing a mindset that enables individuals to identify opportunities, innovate, and take calculated risks," he noted. He articulated the symbiotic relationship between leadership and entrepreneurship, highlighting how effective leadership can drive entrepreneurial success.

Throughout his address, Prince Obed stressed the importance of creating a supportive ecosystem for budding entrepreneurs. He pointed out that mentorship, funding, networking opportunities, and hands-on training are essential components that can significantly enhance the entrepreneurial journey for students. To bring these concepts to life, he cited successful student ventures such as PizzamanChickenman and KSL as case studies, demonstrating that with focus and determination, young entrepreneurs can achieve their goals.

Concluding his speech, Prince Obed introduced the AFIE strategic model, which stands for Strategy Analysis, Formulation, Implementation, and Evaluation. He described this model as a crucial framework that entrepreneurs can utilize to achieve and sustain high performance in their ventures.

Prince Obed extended his heartfelt gratitude to the College Provost, the College President, and the entire Executive body for the opportunity to share his knowledge and to engage with fellow speakers such as Master Tony Eugene Paha, Hon. Andy Okrah, and Mrs. Marian Twumasi.

For those interested in connecting with Prince Obed Asamaoh and following his entrepreneurial journey, he is accessible on all social media platforms under the handle @asamoahobed_.

This seminar not only provided valuable insights into entrepreneurship but also reinforced the importance of leadership and strategic planning in achieving entrepreneurial success. The event was a resounding success, leaving the students of KNUST inspired and equipped with the tools to forge their own paths in the world of entrepreneurship.

