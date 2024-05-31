Why Candidate Mahama and the NDC Must Not Be Elected in 2024 – Part 1

We have amply documented the fact that the leadership of the country’s main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is not only allergic to the democratic rule of law and order, but also that anytime that the NDC loses an election, it has taken the entire leadership of the global Ghanaian community, in particular our invested traditional rulers, to pressure the sore-loser NDC leadership to conceded well-deserved defeat. In December 2000, for example, but for the timely intervention of the then resident Deputy British High Commissioner to Ghana, Mr. Craig Murray, who threatened to have the country invaded by a battalion of the Britain’s Armed Forces, the extant Mahama-decorated Electoral Commissioner, Dr. Kwadwo Afari-Gyan, would have called the results of the 2000 Presidential Election in favor of the decisively defeated, Rawlings-Coronated Serial and the Dynastic Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress, a la the so-called Swedru Declaration, namely, the late President John Evans Atta-Mills.

Fast forward to the December 2012 General Election, in particular the 2012 Presidential Election, and Mr. Johnson “The Mosquito” Asiedu-Nketia, at the time the deviously scheming General-Secretary of the National Democratic Congress and, presently, the National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress, would sheepishly confess to the host of an Accra-based FM Radio Station that but for the abject lack of vigilance on the part of Akufo-Addo polling agents, monitors and assigns, there would have been absolutely no way for the then-Interim President John “Ford Expedition Payola” Dramani Mahama to have won or been declared winner of the 2012 Presidential Election.

Now, what the preceding quite instructive narrative account tells us is that when the key operatives of the late former President Jeremiah “Jerry” John Rawlings-founded National Democratic Congress are not busy rigging elections, as we all witnessed in last year’s NDC’s Presidential Primary, when the Mahama and the Asiedu-Nketia Posse scandalously railroaded Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, the Rawlings-appointed former Governor of the Bank of Ghana and the late Atta-Mills-appointed Finance Minister, with the unanimous complicity and approval of the Kingmakers and the Queenmakers of the latter political establishment.

Indeed, even as the current Serial and the Dynastic Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress emphatically asserted in the Ancient Asante Regional Royal Capital of Kumasi, the Presidential Candidacy of the National Democratic Congress is totally out-of-bounds to any politically formidable Ethnic Asante. The latter declaration was made in 2015 or thereabouts. At the time, as we vividly recall, the Bole-Bamboi native, from the Akufo-Addo-created Savannah Region, also stated categorically and invidiously that his four-and-half-year tenure, just like the previous three-and-half-year Atta-Mills’ tenure, would not absolutely in any way be committed to completing any of the “Asante Projects” initiated but uncompleted by the previous John “The Gentle Giant” Agyekum-Kufuor-led government of the New Patriotic Party.

Back then, the former Rawlings-appointed Communications Minister, who was also nicknamed “The Shit-Bomber,” cynically asserted that Ethnic Asantes were unarguably the most ungrateful species of Ghanaian citizens, and that even if the then-Interim President and Candidate Mahama paved all the highways and alleyways of the country’s most populous region with gold, there would be absolutely no reason for the Sakasaka Elementary School Graduate of Tamale and the Tamale Secondary School to expect any of these congenital ingrates to cast their ballots either in favor of Yagbonwura Okogufuo Kwame Gonja or the institutional establishment of the National Democratic Congress.

And then just last week, that is, as of this writing, the so-called Mahama Special Aide, Mrs. Joyce Bawa Mogtari, cousin of the only politically active former President still on the payroll of Ghanaian taxpayers, together with a remarkable percentage of his Post-Presidential Staff of Professional Freeloaders, disdainfully presumed that she could, somehow, put The Asantehene, His Majesty, Otumfuo Osei-Tutu, II, in his place by publicly disparaging the institutional and the statutory status of Ghana’s most globally recognized and respected Monarch as one that was politically equivalent to that of a Village Chief or Petty Chieftain.

Which, of course, is really not very different from the then recently, seismically defeated President Mahama informing the Global Community that Otumfuo Osei-Tutu, II, royally lied through his teeth when Barima Kwaku Duah – as The Asantehene had been widely known in his pre-regius or pre-monarchical life – when he told a Plenary Session of the United Nations’ General Assembly, right here in New York City, that prominent Ghanaian monarchs and chieftains like himself routinely played a robust and significantly moderating role in the general stability of Ghana’s young and fledgling democratic culture.

In particular, Candidate-General John “Gnassingbe” (Ouagadougou-Nkonfem Flying) Dramani Mahama, manipulatively using a clinically daft Mr. Julius Debrah, his Election-Season Presidential Chief-of-Staff, asserted that he especially resented the statement made by Otumfuo Osei-Tutu, II, to the full-membership of the United Nations’ General Assembly that but for his direct and personal intervention in the immediate aftermath of Ghana’s 2016 Presidential Election, the incumbent President and the losing Candidate Mahama would likely have created a constitutional crisis by flatly and adamantly refusing to concede defeat.

In the last couple of months, thankfully, both former President John “The Gentle Giant” Agyekum-Kufuor and Commissioner of Police (COP) Emeritus Nathan Kofi Boakye, a forensic scientist and former Asante Regional Commissioner of Police, have authoritatively let on to the general Ghanaian public, on Opemsuo-FM Radio, located near The Manhyia Palace of The Asantehene, in Kumasi, that, indeed, it was the timely intervention of Otumfuo Osei-Tutu, II, that averted what could very well have culminated in a catastrophe or a massive and seismic civil strife in the country in 2016 (See “2016 Elections: It Took Otumfuo’s Intervention before EC Declared Results – COP Kofi Boakye (Ret) Reveals” Modernghana.com 4/17/24).

*Visit my blog at: KwameOkoampaAhoofeJr

By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD

Professor Emeritus, Department of English

SUNY-Nassau Community College

Garden City, New York

May 19, 2024

