New Caledonian capital Noumea 'under control' after deadly riots

France said it had regained full control of the New Caledonian capital Nouméa on Friday – more than two weeks after major riots rocked the overseas Pacific territory.

Elite police units and gendarmes carried out an operation to secure the Rivière-Salée neighbourhood north of the capital – the last to have roadblocks in place.

In a post on social media, Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin said 12 people had been arrested and 26 roadblocks removed.

The operation mobilised 400 law enforcement personnel, the French High Commission in New Caledonia told reporters.

Other districts blocked

Despite assurances the capital had been brought under full control, local officials said some neighbourhoods remained blocked.

Sonia Backès, president of the South Province and a key figure in the Loyalist movement, said there were still problems in neighborhoods including Mont-Dore, Païta and Dumbéa.

“The state has the means to act, as we saw in Rivière-Salée, and it's urgent to do so wherever necessary," she told reporters.

Another roadblock was being dismantled by gendarmes at La Tamoa, near La Tontouta International Airport, which remains closed to commercial flights until Monday.

Ongoing crisis

New Caledonia is experiencing its worst political crisis since the 1980s over French plans to reform voting rights in the territory.

Independence capaigners fear the move will marginalise the indigenous Kanak population.

Seven people have died and thousands wounded in rioting that broke out on 13 May.

President Emmanuel Macron has agreed to pause, but not withdraw, the legislation.