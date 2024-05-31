ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

New Caledonian capital Noumea 'under control' after deadly riots

By RFI
Europe AFP - THEO ROUBY
FRI, 31 MAY 2024 LISTEN
AFP - THEO ROUBY

France said it had regained full control of the New Caledonian capital Nouméa on Friday – more than two weeks after major riots rocked the overseas Pacific territory.

Elite police units and gendarmes carried out an operation to secure the Rivière-Salée neighbourhood north of the capital – the last to have roadblocks in place.

In a post on social media, Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin said 12 people had been arrested and 26 roadblocks removed.

The operation mobilised 400 law enforcement personnel, the French High Commission in New Caledonia told reporters.

Other districts blocked

Despite assurances the capital had been brought under full control, local officials said some neighbourhoods remained blocked.

Sonia Backès, president of the South Province and a key figure in the Loyalist movement, said there were still problems in neighborhoods including Mont-Dore, Païta and Dumbéa.

“The state has the means to act, as we saw in Rivière-Salée, and it's urgent to do so wherever necessary," she told reporters.

Another roadblock was being dismantled by gendarmes at La Tamoa, near La Tontouta International Airport, which remains closed to commercial flights until Monday.

Ongoing crisis

New Caledonia is experiencing its worst political crisis since the 1980s over French plans to reform voting rights in the territory. 

Independence capaigners fear the move will marginalise the indigenous Kanak population.

Seven people have died and thousands wounded in rioting that broke out on 13 May.

President Emmanuel Macron has agreed to pause, but not withdraw, the legislation.

Top Stories

3 hours ago

May 31: Partly cloudy weather will prevail over most parts of Ghana this morning — GMet May 31: Partly cloudy weather will prevail over most parts of Ghana this morning...

3 hours ago

Godfred Dame, first accused person in ambulance caseleft and Attorney-General Godfred Dame Dame told me he was pressured by Akufo-Addo and Ofori-Atta to prosecute Ato Fors...

3 hours ago

Prof. Ransford Gyampo Calls for a presidential debate disingenuous; it won’t help in any way – Prof. G...

3 hours ago

Richard Jakpa, 3rd accused person in ambulance case Ambulance case: Attorney-General only using my trial as a cover up to jail Ato F...

3 hours ago

ER: Police deploy Specialized Investigative Team toarrest killers of two murdered persons at Takoratwene E/R: Police deploy Specialized Investigative Team to arrest killers of two murde...

3 hours ago

Bawumia's campaign tour of Volta Region waste of time — NDC Bawumia's campaign tour of Volta Region waste of time — NDC

3 hours ago

Ambulance case: We may need daily hearing to expedite trial – Alfred Tuah-Yeboah Ambulance case: We may need daily hearing to expedite trial – Alfred Tuah-Yeboah

3 hours ago

Mahama illegally, unconstitutionally granted Dzata Cement tax waivers – Majority Mahama illegally, unconstitutionally granted Dzata Cement tax waivers – Majority

3 hours ago

Godfred Dame said Akufo-Addo and Ken Ofori-Atta wanted Ato Forson prosecuted – Richard Jakpa reveals Godfred Dame said Akufo-Addo and Ken Ofori-Atta wanted Ato Forson prosecuted – R...

3 hours ago

Beware of fake diapers — Consumer Protection Agency cautions public Beware of fake diapers — Consumer Protection Agency cautions public

Just in....
body-container-line