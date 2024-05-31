Jakpa's confidence to ask for charges to be dropped demands that Godfred Dame step aside — Justice Abdulai

Private legal practitioner Justice Abdulai has suggested that Attorney-General Godfred Dame should step aside from the Ato Forson trial following allegations made against him by third accused Richard Jakpa.

Abdulai highlighted that in other jurisdictions, such allegations could lead to a mistrial, rendering the proceedings invalid due to errors.

Speaking on the Ghana Tonight show on TV3 on Thursday, May 30, Abdulai emphasized, "The confidence of the third accused in asking for charges to be dropped is enough for the Attorney-General to step aside."

He added, "In other jurisdictions, this would have led to a mistrial."

His remarks coincide with Richard Jakpa's plea to the High Court to dismiss the case against him. Jakpa alleges that the Attorney-General, who initiated the prosecution, has abused the court process and his prosecutorial powers, violating Jakpa's rights to a fair trial under Articles 23 and 296 of the 1992 Constitution.

Jakpa further claims that the Attorney-General admitted to him that there is no case against him, leading to a trust-based relationship between them. Jakpa asserts that the charges against him are pursued in bad faith, abusing both the court process and his right to a fair trial.

Meanwhile, Jakpa has requested the court to allow the Attorney-General to orally challenge his allegations under oath. He intends to testify on the interactions he had with the Attorney-General regarding the case and welcomes cross-examination.

Jakpa's counsel will petition the court to allow the Attorney-General the opportunity to testify under oath if he wishes to challenge Jakpa's testimony.