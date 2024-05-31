Ambulance Case: Jakpa discloses how Akufo-Addo pressured Godfred Dame to prosecute Ato Forso

Attorney General Godfred Dame

Richard Jakpa, the third accused person in the ongoing Ambulance case, has revealed that Attorney General Godfred Dame was pressured by President Akufo-Addo and former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta to prosecute Dr Cassiel Ato Forson.

This claim was made in a new application filed by Jakpa seeking to have the charges against him dismissed.

During cross-examination last week, Jakpa disclosed that the Attorney General had been contacting him at unusual times to implicate the Minority Leader, Dr. Ato Forson.

Dr. Ato Forson, who previously served as Deputy Finance Minister and is currently the Minority Leader, is on trial for his alleged involvement in the procurement of defective ambulances for Ghana. The case has sparked public debate, with some calling for the resignation of the Attorney General.

"Jakpa further avers that Godfred Dame told him the reason for his inclusion in the prosecution is to mask the real intention behind the whole trial," the application states. "He instituted the action because the President and then-Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta were pressuring him to persecute the then-ranking Member for Finance and now Minority Leader, Hon. Ato Forson."

Jakpa’s legal team has requested that the court either dismiss the charges against him or suspend the proceedings.