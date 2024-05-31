Roland Garros: Five things we learned on Day 5 - Power, the love and the self

World number 115 David Goffin complained robustly about the noisy fans and nothing was done. But world number one and defending champion Iga Swiatek raised her eyebrow and the French Open tournament director was on the case.

New era

Iga Swiatek, the top seed and defending champion, clearly shook stuff up when she spoke out about the poor behaviour of the spectators on Court Philippe Chatrier during her three-hour tussle with Naomi Osaka on Day 4. Less than 24 hours after the Pole had highlighted what has been glaringly obvious for a few years, French Open tournament director Amélie Mauresmo announced a crackdown on the wild ones. She said there'd be no more alcohol allowed into the stands, security staff would keep an eagle eye on the miscreants and throw them out if necessary. Umpires would also be told to be less indulgent of raucousness. Swiatek is due out on Day 6 to play her third round match. Wonder how she'll be greeted.

Love match

Since the review highlighted the things that Stefanos Tsitsipas enjoys about going out with tennis star Paula Badosa, it seems only fair and cuddly that we mention what the 26-year-old Spaniard considers marvellous about Stefanos. "We do talk about tennis," she said. "I think it's really positive, sharing all this journey with somebody that you love and he's so good in what he does, he inspires me so much, I learn a lot from him." Bardosa has slipped down the WTA rankings over the past two years from a high of number two in the world in 2022. She entered the French Open ranked 139 in the lists. "Last night we were talking about my match today," she added. "He gives me his vision, some tips, and it helps me, of course. So I'm really grateful to have someone like him by my side." It was obviously a fruitful exchange. Badosa beat Yulia Putintseva from Kazakhstan to set up a third round clash with the second seed Aryna Sabalenka. That could well be where Badosa's 2024 French Open journey ends. But there's a bonus, Badosa will be featuring in the mixed doubles competition soon. Partner? Silly question.

Funny old game

Well that's one of the classic quotes from the Englishman Jimmy Greaves about football. And it's so easy to apply Greavesie's (his nickname) adage to any sport. After cooing about life on the tour with Stefanos Tsitsipas, Paula Badosa was asked to share her views on Iga Swiatek's comments about the din from the fans. "I think she cannot complain," huffed Badosa curtly. "I played on Court 8 and Court 9 and you can hear everything. I can hear [Courts] Suzanne Lenglen, Philippe Chatrier, Court 6 and Court 7 during the points. I think she's very lucky she can play all the time on Philippe Chatrier and she's OK with that." Hey Stefanos, you didn't mention this side to your lady love. Seems Badosa won't be teaming up with Swiatek any time soon for the women's doubles.

Big gun

Naturally, Novak Djokovic, the men's top seed, defending champion and winner of a record 24 Grand slam singles crowns, was urged to chip in with thoughts about raucous fans especially after complaining to the umpire about a vocal spectator during his second round match on Court Philippe Chatrier against the unseeded Spaniard Roberto Carballes Baena. "At times the fans are not easy," Djokovic admitted. "And I have been having some love affairs with the fans here and also some tough matches, some tough seasons. I have experienced both sides." The 37-year-old disposed of Carballes Baena in straight sets to move into the third round. "At this age I wouldn't really be competing at the Grand Slam tournaments and continuing to play professional tennis if I didn't believe that I possess quality to go all the way to the title match," he added. "I still of course sense that I have the game and I have the goods to go far." It's clearly not about the fans with Novak.

View

What better place to test Mauresmo's edict than Court Philippe Chatrier during a match between French showman incarnate Gael Monfils and Lorenzo Musetti? The partisans came in their thousands to support their man. They jumped up – at the right time. They screamed encouragement – at the appropriate moment – as he served for the first set. And they applauded respectfully when Musetti warded off the danger and eventually won it himself. In short, laudably impeccable behaviour. At the French Open? In Paris? Time to get existential.