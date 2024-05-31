Hepatitis "B" is not transmitted through food - HAG

LISTEN

The Hepatitis Alliance of Ghana (HAG) says the hepatitis B virus cannot be transmitted by sharing or eating food together with others or during the preparation of meals.

According to the Alliance, although the hepatitis B virus has been identified in bodily fluids such as saliva, "there is no evidence of transmission of the virus through exposure to these fluids in the absence of blood".

"In fact, the hepatitis B virus is not inadvertently transmitted during the majority of life’s daily activities, including the sharing of food or the preparation of meals," the group added.

This was contained in a statement signed by Professor Charles Ampong Adjei, the Executive Director of HAG and an Associate Professor of the University of Ghana. The statement was issued in response to a publication attributed to Professor Agyeman Badu Akosa, Ghanaian pathologist and a politician, and titled “Eating fufu, Omo tuo, tuo zaafi together from one bowl spreads hepatitis B.”

The statement said the most common route of hepatitis B transmission in African countries, including Ghana, is through infected mother to child at birth (perinatal transmission) or through horizontal transmission (exposure to infected blood).

The HAG in the statement described the said publication as false, disinformation and misinformation, with potential to fuel hepatitis B stigma in the country, and therefore urged the public to treat it with the contempt it deserves.

"We are compelled to address the misinformation in the publication, which may potentially fuel hepatitis B stigma in our socio-cultural environment. The fact remains that the most common route of hepatitis B transmission in African countries, including Ghana, is from an infected mother to her child at birth (perinatal transmission) or through horizontal transmission (exposure to infected blood)," the statement said.

Misconception

It added: "the likelihood of acquiring hepatitis B infection in adulthood is minimal, with evidence showing that only 5% of adults exposed to the hepatitis B virus develop chronic infection.”

The rejoinder said, "as a hepatitis community, we are concerned that such a remark by Professor Akosa could potentially reinforce the deeply ingrained misconceptions about the infection and further undermine the ongoing efforts of civil society organisations to address hepatitis B stigma in Ghana."

"We would appreciate if Professor Akosa could provide local epidemiological evidence/data to support his statement," it said.