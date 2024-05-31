ModernGhana logo
Ambulance case: Richard Jakpa files fresh application to strike out charges

  Fri, 31 May 2024
Lawyers for businessman Richard Jakpa, the third accused in the ambulance case, have filed an application in court seeking an order to strike out the charges against him or, alternatively, to stay the proceedings.

In his witness statement, Mr. Jakpa testifies under oath that the Attorney-General, Godfred Dame, has had several interactions with him, during which Dame assured him of his innocence and guaranteed his acquittal.

Jakpa further alleges that Dame informed him his inclusion in the prosecution was to disguise the true motive behind the trial.

He claims Dame initiated the action due to pressure from President Akufo-Addo and Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta to persecute Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, the then-ranking member for finance and now the Minority Leader.

Jakpa is requesting the court to allow him to testify to these matters and to be cross-examined.

“PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that this honourable Court shall be moved by THADDEUS SORY ESQ., of MESSRS SORY @ LAW Counsel for and on behalf of the Third Accused/Applicant herein praying the Court for an order; i. striking out the charges and accordingly terminating the proceedings against the Third Accused/Applicant or alternatively,

ii. A stay of the proceedings before the Court against the Third Accused/Applicant.”

Citi Newsroom

