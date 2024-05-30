Yvonne Nelson sets #DumsorMustStop vigil for June 8

LISTEN

Renowned actress Yvonne Nelson has confirmed that this year’s #DumsorMustStop vigil will now take place on June 8, 2024.

The event, aimed at protesting against Ghana's persistent power outages, is set to begin at the University of Ghana. Participants are scheduled to gather at the university at 2PM and march through designated routes. The demonstration will close at 10PM.

The #DumsorMustStop campaign, initiated by Yvonne Nelson, has garnered widespread support from citizens frustrated with the government's handling of intermittent power cuts. This year’s vigil will be the second large-scale demonstration of its kind in Ghana, highlighting the ongoing issues with the country’s power supply and the public’s growing demand for reliable electricity.

Initially, the vigil was planned for May 25, 2024. However, it was postponed due to logistical challenges and venue-related issues raised by the police. These challenges necessitated a rescheduling to ensure the safety and organization of the event, allowing for better coordination among participants and law enforcement agencies.

In a significant development on May 24, 2024, the Ghana Police Service withdrew an application for an injunction at the Accra High Court. This legal move effectively removed the final barrier to holding the vigil, reflecting a resolution of previous concerns and a cooperative stance towards the peaceful demonstration.

Yvonne Nelson, along with other organizers, has called on citizens to join the vigil to make their voices heard.

Check out her post on Twitter below;