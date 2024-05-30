Abuse of Intellectual Power by NSMQ Organisers

LISTEN

It is saddening to witness that in the 21st century, where students are empowered to be critical thinkers and challenge the status quo, the organisers of the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) still employ an authoritative approach to handling issues.

The intellectual dishonesty exhibited by the NSMQ organisers is not only troubling but also a clear indication that our institutions are monopolies being inadequately regulated. It is heartbreaking to see that Prempeh College, a prominent participant in the NSMQ, has been demoted to the regional level due to their decision to contest last year's quiz results. This contest arose from a disputed answer to a physics question, which lacked proper academic references from the NSMQ team. This situation could have served as a valuable opportunity for academic discussion, potentially enhancing the integrity of this esteemed programme. However, Primetime, the organisers, have chosen to penalise Prempeh College for pursuing a worthy cause aimed at reinforcing scientific studies and promoting academic justice.

We call on the Hon. Minister for Education, the Ghana Education Service, and all opinion leaders to reject the dictatorial and gross academic injustice perpetrated by Primetime. This sets a dangerous precedent for the future of the children we are nurturing to be bold, empowered, and capable of standing up for themselves. In the deepest recognition, we urge all scholars, both at home and abroad, to lend their voices against this academic terrorism by Primetime, which seeks to silence scholars and aspiring scholars. Let us rise above academic pettiness and restore the glory of our education.

Michael Sarfo

PhD Researcher

University of Huddersfield

United Kingdom