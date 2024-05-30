NCCE celebrates Constitutional week with EP Church, urge members to pay attention to electoral processes

With Ghana's general election scheduled for December 7, 2024, the call for heightened civic engagement has never been more crucial.

This electoral process is pivotal as it allows all Ghanaians to actively participate in the democratic process by selecting their leaders, including the President and Members of Parliament, in the country's 9th poll since the inception of the Fourth Republic.

Rev. Vincent Adzika, the Ho Municipal Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), emphasized this during an engagement with the Evangelical Presbyterian Church Ghana (EPCG) Ho Fiave Inner City Congregation on Wednesday, May 29, 2024, as part of the annual Constitutional Week Celebration themed "Together, We Can Build Ghana: So, Get Involved."

In ensuring that the 2024 General Election is conducted on substantive issues and within a peaceful atmosphere devoid of assaults, resentment, and violence, the NCCE is intensifying civic and voter engagements nationwide. Various strategies, including utilizing the Annual Constitutional Week platform, are being employed to educate the public.

Highlighting the principles underlying the 1992 constitution and the forthcoming general election, the NCCE director urged congregants to actively participate in ongoing electoral processes, including the recently concluded limited registration exercise and voter transfer, as well as upcoming voter exhibition and replacement exercises for misplaced voter ID cards. These exercises are crucial in ensuring readiness and eligibility to vote.

While outlining the constitutional role of the NCCE and other relevant institutions mandated to educate citizens, the director acknowledged some operational limitations but assured congregants of his office's continuous availability.

During discussions, congregants raised concerns about issues such as vote-buying by politicians and government officials acquiring state assets, seeking clarification on the NCCE's role in addressing these challenges that undermine the country's prosperity.

As part of the year's plans, the Commission is observing the 23rd Annual Constitution Week, initiated in 2001 to commemorate Ghana's return to Constitutional Democratic Rule. Regional offices are engaging with the country's security services, while district offices are reaching out to identifiable groups and faith-based organizations as part of the celebrations.