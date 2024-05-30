ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

NCCE celebrates Constitutional week with EP Church, urge members to pay attention to electoral processes

By Evans Attah Akangla || Contributor
Social News NCCE celebrates Constitutional week with EP Church, urge members to pay attention to electoral processes
THU, 30 MAY 2024 LISTEN

With Ghana's general election scheduled for December 7, 2024, the call for heightened civic engagement has never been more crucial.

This electoral process is pivotal as it allows all Ghanaians to actively participate in the democratic process by selecting their leaders, including the President and Members of Parliament, in the country's 9th poll since the inception of the Fourth Republic.

Rev. Vincent Adzika, the Ho Municipal Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), emphasized this during an engagement with the Evangelical Presbyterian Church Ghana (EPCG) Ho Fiave Inner City Congregation on Wednesday, May 29, 2024, as part of the annual Constitutional Week Celebration themed "Together, We Can Build Ghana: So, Get Involved."

In ensuring that the 2024 General Election is conducted on substantive issues and within a peaceful atmosphere devoid of assaults, resentment, and violence, the NCCE is intensifying civic and voter engagements nationwide. Various strategies, including utilizing the Annual Constitutional Week platform, are being employed to educate the public.

Highlighting the principles underlying the 1992 constitution and the forthcoming general election, the NCCE director urged congregants to actively participate in ongoing electoral processes, including the recently concluded limited registration exercise and voter transfer, as well as upcoming voter exhibition and replacement exercises for misplaced voter ID cards. These exercises are crucial in ensuring readiness and eligibility to vote.

While outlining the constitutional role of the NCCE and other relevant institutions mandated to educate citizens, the director acknowledged some operational limitations but assured congregants of his office's continuous availability.

During discussions, congregants raised concerns about issues such as vote-buying by politicians and government officials acquiring state assets, seeking clarification on the NCCE's role in addressing these challenges that undermine the country's prosperity.

As part of the year's plans, the Commission is observing the 23rd Annual Constitution Week, initiated in 2001 to commemorate Ghana's return to Constitutional Democratic Rule. Regional offices are engaging with the country's security services, while district offices are reaching out to identifiable groups and faith-based organizations as part of the celebrations.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

'The road tolling system has to come back, It's a fundamental mistake of gov't to place all road projects on budget' — Bawumia 'The road tolling system has to come back, It's a fundamental mistake of gov't t...

2 hours ago

Weve confidence in your leadership — GRASAG tells Mahama “We’ve confidence in your leadership” — GRASAG tells Mahama

2 hours ago

Use your office to tackle chieftaincy issues - Bawumia told Use your office to tackle chieftaincy issues’ - Bawumia told

2 hours ago

Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin addressing the press Mahama gave MPS alone $982million tax waiver in 2016; we're giving 42 Ghanaian c...

2 hours ago

My relationship with the church is from childhood, not because I entered politics - Bawumia My relationship with the church is from childhood, not because I entered politic...

2 hours ago

Kejetia: Chaos, wailing and curses as trading groups clash over trading space Kejetia: Chaos, wailing and curses as trading groups clash over trading space

2 hours ago

May 30: Thunderstorms and rains to continue across parts of Ghana tonight — GMet May 30: Thunderstorms and rains to continue across parts of Ghana tonight — GMet

2 hours ago

NPP flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia We need to strongly hold onto agriculture; produce the things we consume – Bawum...

2 hours ago

Ghanas Independent Power Producers threaten to exit debt restructuring talks over 1.6 billion arrears Ghana’s Independent Power Producers threaten to exit debt restructuring talks ov...

2 hours ago

'Don't vanish to abroad; stay and help build Ghana's economy' — Save Ghana Movement admonish Ghanaians 'Don't vanish to abroad; stay and help build Ghana's economy' — Save Ghana Movem...

Just in....
body-container-line