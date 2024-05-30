Mahama gave MPS alone $982million tax waiver in 2016; we're giving 42 Ghanaian companies over $300m – Afenyo-Markin

The Majority caucus in Parliament has responded to criticism from the Minority regarding the government's allocation of tax waivers to companies as part of the One-District-One-Factory policy.

The Minority voiced concerns over the granting of over $300 million in tax exemptions to 42 firms, fearing the potential negative impact on the country's economy.

In a press briefing held in Accra on Thursday, May 30, Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin rebuffed these claims, citing a larger tax waiver granted by the Mahama administration in 2016.

Afenyo-Markin pointed out that the Mahama-led government provided a tax exemption of $982 million to Meridian Port Services, which was later reduced to $832 million following interventions from minority NPP members on the Finance Committee.

He criticized what he termed as "the most outrageous tax giveaway ever seen in Ghana," highlighting the significant benefits accorded to Meridian Port Services, including a 10-year exemption from corporate income tax, a reduced corporate tax rate of 15% for an additional five years, and a 20-year exemption from taxes on dividends to shareholders.

Afenyo-Markin emphasized that Meridian Port Services continues to enjoy these privileges, stressing the disparity in treatment between foreign companies and indigenous businesses.

Arguing for equitable treatment, he urged the government to extend similar benefits to local enterprises and called on Parliament to address the issue promptly.

The Majority Leader underscored the importance of tax waivers as a tool for fostering economic growth, particularly in attracting investment in critical sectors. He cited the example of Meridian Port Services, where the tax waiver played a pivotal role in ensuring investment in Ghana over neighboring countries.

In 2021, the Ministry of Finance initiated processes to secure approximately $335,072,712.13 in tax exemptions for 42 companies participating in the One District One Factory initiative. Among these, Sentuo Oil Refinery Limited received the highest figure of $164,633,012.00.