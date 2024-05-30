ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Association of Small Scale Industries provide soft loans to 16 members, partner banks to offer more supports

By King Amoah || Contributor
Social News Association of Small Scale Industries provide soft loans to 16 members, partner banks to offer more supports
THU, 30 MAY 2024 LISTEN

The Association of Small Scale Industries (ASSI), an advocacy group for micro and small enterprises in Ghana and an affiliate of the Private Enterprises Federation (PEF), has granted soft loans to 16 members in the Asutifi District of the Ahafo Region to help improve their businesses.

The association noted that these loans would enable members to expand their business ventures, train more apprentices, and create additional employment opportunities for the youth.

Elder Daniel Ameyaw, who serves as the Secretary for the Asutifi North and South Districts branch of ASSI, stated in an interview with journalists on Wednesday in Kenyasi that they plan to extend the loan facility to other members and artisans outside the association.

ASSI in the Asutifi District boasts over 600 registered members who benefit from soft loans, technical advice, training workshops, and financial management education, among other services.

Elder Ameyaw also mentioned that the association has collaborated with other financial institutions in the Ahafo Region to provide loans to members interested in seeking higher amounts at low interest rates and with flexible payment terms.

He emphasized that the association alone cannot fulfill this national service and appealed to stakeholder institutions within and outside the Ahafo Region to collaborate with ASSI to achieve more.

Top Stories

25 minutes ago

'The road tolling system has to come back, It's a fundamental mistake of gov't to place all road projects on budget' — Bawumia 'The road tolling system has to come back, It's a fundamental mistake of gov't t...

25 minutes ago

Weve confidence in your leadership — GRASAG tells Mahama “We’ve confidence in your leadership” — GRASAG tells Mahama

25 minutes ago

Use your office to tackle chieftaincy issues - Bawumia told Use your office to tackle chieftaincy issues’ - Bawumia told

34 minutes ago

Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin addressing the press Mahama gave MPS alone $982million tax waiver in 2016; we're giving 42 Ghanaian c...

34 minutes ago

My relationship with the church is from childhood, not because I entered politics - Bawumia My relationship with the church is from childhood, not because I entered politic...

57 minutes ago

Kejetia: Chaos, wailing and curses as trading groups clash over trading space Kejetia: Chaos, wailing and curses as trading groups clash over trading space

1 hour ago

May 30: Thunderstorms and rains to continue across parts of Ghana tonight — GMet May 30: Thunderstorms and rains to continue across parts of Ghana tonight — GMet

1 hour ago

NPP flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia We need to strongly hold onto agriculture; produce the things we consume – Bawum...

1 hour ago

Ghanas Independent Power Producers threaten to exit debt restructuring talks over 1.6 billion arrears Ghana’s Independent Power Producers threaten to exit debt restructuring talks ov...

1 hour ago

'Don't vanish to abroad; stay and help build Ghana's economy' — Save Ghana Movement admonish Ghanaians 'Don't vanish to abroad; stay and help build Ghana's economy' — Save Ghana Movem...

Just in....
body-container-line