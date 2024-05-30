Association of Small Scale Industries provide soft loans to 16 members, partner banks to offer more supports

The Association of Small Scale Industries (ASSI), an advocacy group for micro and small enterprises in Ghana and an affiliate of the Private Enterprises Federation (PEF), has granted soft loans to 16 members in the Asutifi District of the Ahafo Region to help improve their businesses.

The association noted that these loans would enable members to expand their business ventures, train more apprentices, and create additional employment opportunities for the youth.

Elder Daniel Ameyaw, who serves as the Secretary for the Asutifi North and South Districts branch of ASSI, stated in an interview with journalists on Wednesday in Kenyasi that they plan to extend the loan facility to other members and artisans outside the association.

ASSI in the Asutifi District boasts over 600 registered members who benefit from soft loans, technical advice, training workshops, and financial management education, among other services.

Elder Ameyaw also mentioned that the association has collaborated with other financial institutions in the Ahafo Region to provide loans to members interested in seeking higher amounts at low interest rates and with flexible payment terms.

He emphasized that the association alone cannot fulfill this national service and appealed to stakeholder institutions within and outside the Ahafo Region to collaborate with ASSI to achieve more.