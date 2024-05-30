ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Thu, 30 May 2024 Social News

'Don't vanish to abroad; stay and help build Ghana's economy' — Save Ghana Movement admonish Ghanaians

By Robert Andzie Ansah II Contributor
'Don't vanish to abroad; stay and help build Ghana's economy' — Save Ghana Movement admonish Ghanaians
LISTEN

The management of the Accra-based socio-political advocacy group, Save Ghana Movement, has urged Ghanaians contemplating emigration for greener pastures to reconsider their decision.

Instead, they should commit themselves to serving Ghana and helping to revamp the economy, according to the Chief Executive Officer of the Movement, Mr. Robert Andzie Ansah.

In a telephone interview, Mr. Ansah remarked that those who travel to advanced countries often view themselves as fortunate or interpret their departure as a divine intervention, implying that Ghana is inferior or undesirable. He described this mindset as regrettable, arguing that it not only creates a negative perception of Ghana but also suggests that some Ghanaians are not serious about improving their homeland.

Mr. Ansah emphasized that the prosperity of developed nations stems from the dedication of their citizens to building and improving their own countries rather than seeking opportunities abroad. He urged Ghanaians to emulate this commitment and contribute to the advancement of Ghana.

Reflecting on the global crises like the COVID-19 pandemic, Mr. Ansah noted that while many countries attempted to repatriate their citizens, some Ghanaians abroad were reluctant to return home. This tendency to abandon Ghanaian citizenship and adopt foreign nationalities overlooks the reality that residency and privileges in developed nations are contingent upon legal documentation. The Movement questioned what would happen if these host countries were to revoke their hospitality and demand the return of immigrants.

Such a scenario, Mr. Ansah stressed, underscores the importance of fostering national development and self-reliance. The Save Ghana Movement advocates for courage and resilience among Ghanaians, advising them to stay and actively participate in uplifting their own country rather than seeking opportunities elsewhere.

The Movement believes that through unity and collective effort, Ghana can be developed into a thriving and attractive nation capable of competing with developed countries. They call for patience and individual contributions towards national development.

"When you travel abroad and return home, do you feel proud as a Ghanaian?" the Movement queried.

Top Stories

25 minutes ago

'The road tolling system has to come back, It's a fundamental mistake of gov't to place all road projects on budget' — Bawumia 'The road tolling system has to come back, It's a fundamental mistake of gov't t...

25 minutes ago

Weve confidence in your leadership — GRASAG tells Mahama “We’ve confidence in your leadership” — GRASAG tells Mahama

25 minutes ago

Use your office to tackle chieftaincy issues - Bawumia told Use your office to tackle chieftaincy issues’ - Bawumia told

34 minutes ago

Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin addressing the press Mahama gave MPS alone $982million tax waiver in 2016; we're giving 42 Ghanaian c...

34 minutes ago

My relationship with the church is from childhood, not because I entered politics - Bawumia My relationship with the church is from childhood, not because I entered politic...

57 minutes ago

Kejetia: Chaos, wailing and curses as trading groups clash over trading space Kejetia: Chaos, wailing and curses as trading groups clash over trading space

1 hour ago

May 30: Thunderstorms and rains to continue across parts of Ghana tonight — GMet May 30: Thunderstorms and rains to continue across parts of Ghana tonight — GMet

1 hour ago

NPP flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia We need to strongly hold onto agriculture; produce the things we consume – Bawum...

1 hour ago

Ghanas Independent Power Producers threaten to exit debt restructuring talks over 1.6 billion arrears Ghana’s Independent Power Producers threaten to exit debt restructuring talks ov...

1 hour ago

'Don't vanish to abroad; stay and help build Ghana's economy' — Save Ghana Movement admonish Ghanaians 'Don't vanish to abroad; stay and help build Ghana's economy' — Save Ghana Movem...

Just in....
body-container-line