'Don't vanish to abroad; stay and help build Ghana's economy' — Save Ghana Movement admonish Ghanaians

The management of the Accra-based socio-political advocacy group, Save Ghana Movement, has urged Ghanaians contemplating emigration for greener pastures to reconsider their decision.

Instead, they should commit themselves to serving Ghana and helping to revamp the economy, according to the Chief Executive Officer of the Movement, Mr. Robert Andzie Ansah.

In a telephone interview, Mr. Ansah remarked that those who travel to advanced countries often view themselves as fortunate or interpret their departure as a divine intervention, implying that Ghana is inferior or undesirable. He described this mindset as regrettable, arguing that it not only creates a negative perception of Ghana but also suggests that some Ghanaians are not serious about improving their homeland.

Mr. Ansah emphasized that the prosperity of developed nations stems from the dedication of their citizens to building and improving their own countries rather than seeking opportunities abroad. He urged Ghanaians to emulate this commitment and contribute to the advancement of Ghana.

Reflecting on the global crises like the COVID-19 pandemic, Mr. Ansah noted that while many countries attempted to repatriate their citizens, some Ghanaians abroad were reluctant to return home. This tendency to abandon Ghanaian citizenship and adopt foreign nationalities overlooks the reality that residency and privileges in developed nations are contingent upon legal documentation. The Movement questioned what would happen if these host countries were to revoke their hospitality and demand the return of immigrants.

Such a scenario, Mr. Ansah stressed, underscores the importance of fostering national development and self-reliance. The Save Ghana Movement advocates for courage and resilience among Ghanaians, advising them to stay and actively participate in uplifting their own country rather than seeking opportunities elsewhere.

The Movement believes that through unity and collective effort, Ghana can be developed into a thriving and attractive nation capable of competing with developed countries. They call for patience and individual contributions towards national development.

"When you travel abroad and return home, do you feel proud as a Ghanaian?" the Movement queried.