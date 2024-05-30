Atebubu-Amantin municipal assembly engages Atebubu Central Market traders

The Atebubu-Amantin municipal assembly has engaged traders at the Atebubu central market to discuss issues arising as a result of a fire outbreak at the market in the wee hours of Saturday May 4, 2024.

It will be recalled that fire suspected to have emanated from an unattended naked fire ravaged the market causing extensive damage to goods and destroying 4 sheds totaling 96 rooms.

Addressing the traders, the municipal chief executive Hon. Edward Owusu said about GHC 1.5 million worth of goods were destroyed while the value of affected structures is placed at GHC2.3 million Ghana cedis.

He asked for the adoption of safety measures at the market to forestall the recurrence of any such incident and called for the removal of all unauthorized extensions to existing structures as a first step.

The MCE announced plans to rebuild the destroyed structures adding that efforts are underway to get some financial assistance for the affected traders.

The Bono-East regional manager of the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre MASLOC Mr. Issah Abu Dimmie who is also the parliamentary candidate of the New Patriotic Party NPP for the Atebubu-Amantin constituency in the December general elections said he has already consulted his Chief Executive Officer on the issue and assured the traders of the support of his outfit.

The Twafohene of the Atebubu traditional area Nana Ofori Yeboah who led a delegation of chiefs from the traditional council assured the traders of the resolve of the Omanhene Ohenpong Yeboah Asiamah I to join other officials to seek support for the victims from government.

An official of the Ghana National Fire Service admonished the traders to be mindful of the dangers of fire and urged them to handle it with care.

In an open forum, the traders complained about several issues key amongst which were inadequate lighting and security as well as the lack of toilet facilities at the market.