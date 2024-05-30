Bole-Bamboi MP supports education directorate with GHS10,000 for Inter-District sports competition

The Member of Parliament for the Bole-Bamboi constituency and Ranking Member on the Trade and Industry Committee, Hon. Yusif Sulemana-Ori, has generously supported the Bole District Education Directorate with GHS 10,000.

This contribution is intended to facilitate the district's participation in this year's Inter-District Sports competition, scheduled to take place in Salaga.

During the presentation of the funds to the District Education Directorate, the NDC constituency chairman for Bole-Bamboi, Alhaji Alhassan Kassim, reaffirmed the MP's commitment to continuously support activities aimed at improving educational standards in the district.

He emphasized that the MP is eager to work closely and collaborate with the directorate to ensure improved learning outcomes and the welfare of teachers in the constituency.

The District Director of Education, Richard Achinani, who received the donation on behalf of the directorate, expressed profound gratitude to the Member of Parliament for the support. He described the donation as timely and assured that the funds would be used for the intended purpose.

The District Director also encouraged the team to put forth their best effort, ensuring they meet the Member of Parliament's expectations and reflect his genuine intentions.

The Bole team is set to depart for Salaga today, Thursday, 30th May 2024, to participate in the competition.