Samuel Eto'o apologises to Cameroon coach Brys

By AFP
Football News
THU, 30 MAY 2024 LISTEN
Cameroonian football federation president Samuel Eto'o at the FIFA Congress in Bangkok on May 17, 2024. By Lillian SUWANRUMPHA (AFP)

Former Cameroonian star forward and now football federation president Samuel Eto'o apologised Thursday to national team coach Marc Brys, with whom he had been involved in a heated exchange this week.

The ex-Barcelona striker also confirmed Brys would remain in his position after it was announced the Belgian was to be replaced as head coach of Cameroon on Wednesday.

"I apologise because during our first unfortunate meeting, there was a lot of emotion... but the Cameroonian people are more important than us, and it is for them that we must work," said Eto'o at a press conference.

Eto'o was referring to an incident captured on video during his first meeting with Brys, which was widely shared on social media Tuesday.

The pair were seen to engage in a heated argument, before Brys left abruptly.

"Your mission is not an easy one, despite your qualities and experience, but you should know that you will have our support," added the two-time Africa Cup of Nations winner.

Brys was appointed to the role in April by Cameroon's sport ministry, much to the astonishment of the country's football federation (Fecafoot) and its president Eto'o wrote to the ministry to denounce its "illegal" appointment of the 62-year-old.

Fecafoot said it regretted not being involved "closely, nor remotely" in the selection process for the new coach and his staff.

Belgian Brys will now oversee Cameroon's next two crucial matches in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, against Cape Verde on June 8 and Angola three days later.

