ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Pwalugu Dam: ‘Why spend $12m on a project without securing full funding?’ — Franklin Cudjoe questions GIDA

Headlines Franklin Cudjoe, Founding President of IMANI Africa
THU, 30 MAY 2024 LISTEN
Franklin Cudjoe, Founding President of IMANI Africa

Founding President of IMANI Africa Franklin Cudjoe has questioned GIDA’s clarification that the $12 million payment was just for mobilization and not final work completed.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, May 30, the policy advisor asked why the state would make such a payment for just mobilization if it does not have additional funds secured to complete the project.

"The Pwalugu Dam tales - $12m was paid as a mobilisation fund according to GIDA. How can you disburse $12m so quickly for a project without having secured 30% of the total funding needed?" he wrote.

The Ghana Irrigation Development Authority (GIDA) had clarified in a press statement dated May 28 that the $11.9 million payment made to the contractor for the Pwalugu Multipurpose Dam and Irrigation Project was for mobilization activities and not final works completed on the project.

According to GIDA, the $11.9 million payment was part of the agreed 12% advance mobilization payment as stipulated in the contract with the Chinese contractor, Power Construction Corporation of China (POWERCHINA).

"The payment of USD 11.9 million was for mobilisation as per the contract terms and not for final payment of works done,” part of the statement reads.

They emphasized that the payment was covered by an advance payment guarantee of over $60 million from the contractor's bank to secure the government's funds.

GIDA further noted that contrary to claims, since mobilizing to the site the contractor has undertaken both preparatory work and initial construction activities including engineering designs, site establishment works and access road construction.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

3 hours ago

Leaked tape: My goodness! Godfred Dames behaviour makes me sick; who in his right conscience can defend this —Kwesi Pratt Leaked tape: My goodness! Godfred Dame’s behaviour makes me sick; who in his rig...

3 hours ago

'I don't mind going to jail in Nsawam or anywhere' — Martin Amidu refuses to apologize, calls for public hearing to expose Speaker Bagbin 'I don't mind going to jail in Nsawam or anywhere' — Martin Amidu refuses to apo...

3 hours ago

Ghanaian artiste and entrepreneur, D-Black Akufo-Addo’s gov’t has the lowest economy I’ve ever witnessed; cedi keeps deprec...

3 hours ago

LilWin accident: I knew the car was an out-of-control, speed demon;I told him it could kill —Previous owner LilWin accident: I knew the car was an ‘out-of-control, speed demon;’I told him ...

3 hours ago

Ahiagbah Election 2024: Voltarians will vote based on vision, not sentiment — Ahiagbah to...

3 hours ago

Kwabere East: Suspected ritualist amputates hand of a corpse at Dumanfo Kwabere East: Suspected ritualist amputates hand of a corpse at Dumanfo

3 hours ago

Richard Ahiagbah, the Director of Communications for the New Patriotic Party NPP. Election 2024: Bawumia will establish free zones, create more jobs; Mahama has n...

3 hours ago

Ambulance case: Allegations against Godfred Dame deeply concerning, must be thoroughly investigated – Ato Forson Ambulance case: Allegations against Godfred Dame deeply concerning, must be thor...

3 hours ago

Minority Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson Ambulance purchase trial: Ato Forson petitions CJ for live broadcast of subseque...

3 hours ago

Ambulance case: Allow the public to witness my trial firsthand — Ato Forson request live broadcast Ambulance case: Allow the public to witness my trial firsthand — Ato Forson requ...

Just in....
body-container-line