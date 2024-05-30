ModernGhana logo
'You're making democracy too expensive, dangerous' — Pentecost Chairman tell politicians, Bawumia, Alban Bagbin

Headlines Apostle Eric Nyamekye, COP Chairman
THU, 30 MAY 2024 LISTEN
Apostle Eric Nyamekye, COP Chairman

Apostle Eric Nyamekye, Chairman of the Church of Pentecost has cautioned politicians on how they have managed to make the country's democracy all about money.

During an engagement attended by political figures, including Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin, Apostle Nyamekye did not mince words as he highlighted the dangers of an overly monetized political system.

"Your Excellency, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the Vice President of the Republic of Ghana; the convenor of this meeting, the Right Honourable Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin; Your Ladyship, Justice Gertrude Torkornoo, the Chief Justice of the Republic of Ghana; for the sake of time, please permit me to address the rest of us as ladies and gentlemen, good evening," Apostle Nyamekye began, setting a solemn tone for his address.

The Apostle called on Ghanaians to embrace selflessness and work for the greater good. "All of us who desire to have a good name, you need to serve humanity. Now, the suggestion that I'm going to offer is this: live and work for the good of people," he urged.

Turning his focus to the politicians present at the event, Apostle Nyamekye criticised the increasing costs associated with participating in Ghanaian democracy, warning that such trends could lead to criminal elements taking leadership roles.

"Maybe I should turn here and look at the faces of my parliamentarians. You are making democracy too expensive. The monetization of what we call democracy is dangerous. Soon we are not going to have good leaders because you will need people who have cash, and it doesn't matter where they got the cash from," he cautioned.

"This thing is dangerous. If we think that we cannot follow this American democracy, let us stop it. Let us design something that would help this nation. It is dangerous, and I'm even afraid of the future; I'm afraid of the future," the Pentecost chairman added.

Apostle Nyamekye also criticised politicians for misleading citizens with trivial gifts such as cutlasses and lanterns instead of implementing policies to improve their lives.

"How can you deceive people just by buying a cutlass for them, and you pride yourself on it? What a shame. I pray that God will save this land. God will save this land because many of us are poor, and instead of investing in them, you deceive them with lanterns and cutlasses. May God have mercy on us," he lamented.

As Apostle Nyamekye delivered his remarks, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin could be seen listening attentively, reflecting on the gravity of his message.

Watch a video of the Apostle’s remarks below (from 19:00):

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

