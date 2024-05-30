Organised Labour advises SSNIT to cancel sale of hotels after closed-door meeting

Organised Labour has urged the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) to cancel the sale of its hotels to Rock City Hotel Limited.

This was communicated to SSNIT on Thursday, May 30, during a meeting with SSNIT over the planned sale of 60% of the shares of SSNIT in four of its hotels.

Speaking to the media after the closed-door meeting, Secretary-General of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Dr. Anthony Yaw Baah said SSNIIT has indicated that it is yet to decide on the sale of the hotels.

“SSNIT says that they have not made a decision to sell the stake of SSNIT in these four hotels to anyone. They are still considering proposals and given what has happened, they are listening.

"And so this meeting was one of the sessions that allowed them to listen. And our advice was very simple and straightforward forward that given what has happened, ‘cancel the deal’,” Dr. Anthony Yaw Baah stressed.

On Friday, May 17, Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa successfully petitioned CHRAJ to investigate and stop the sale of SSNIT's hotels to Hon. Bryan Acheampong.

This was after the MP intercepted documents confirming that SSNIT is far advanced in selling a 60% stake in six of its hotels to Rock City Hotel Limited owned by Hon. Bryan Acheampong, the MP for Abetifi.

In a press release from SSNIT after the petition, it assured that it would cooperate with CHRAJ to investigate the matter.

“It was mentioned on the Metro TV discussion that the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) has been petitioned to conduct a full-scale investigation into the sale of SSNIT hotels.

“Given the impending investigation by CHRAJ, Management of SSNIT will not comment further. SSNIT will cooperate fully with CHRAJ throughout its investigation process,” the management of SSNIT said in its release.

SSNIT further assured pensioners, contributors and the public of its commitment to managing the affairs of the Trust prudently for the sustainability of the Pension Scheme.