Don’t treat pre-eclampsia with herbs – Obstetrician cautions pregnant women

Dr Frank Kwasi Nyabe, an Obstetrician and Gynaecologist at the Shai-Osudoku District Hospital, has cautioned pregnant women against treating pre-eclampsia with herbal medicine.

Dr Nyabe described pre-eclampsia as a dangerous combination of high blood pressure and too much protein in the urine, which could occur in pregnant women after their 20th week of gestation.

He said using herbal medicine could lead to premature labour, miscarriage, and abortion, among other complications, saying that the condition ranged from mild to severe and often developed suddenly, hence the need to seek medical treatment to know how best it could be managed.

He made this known during the launch of pre-eclampsia day at the Shai-Osudoku District Hospital and mentioned that all herbs have side effects that may not be safe for pregnant women, and people with certain medical conditions, explaining that every healthcare provider prioritises the health of the mother, the foetus, and the pregnancy outcomes.

The obstetrician and gynaecologist added that the baby in the womb of a pregnant mother suffering from pre-eclampsia is delivered when there are severe symptoms like the kidney and liver not functioning, high blood pressure, a severe headache, and pains in the chest, among others.

“The delivery depends on the age of the pregnancy, so if they report early in the pregnancy, we try to control the blood pressure and push the baby a bit to see if it can survive. Once we realise the baby can survive, we try to deliver the baby,” he stated.

He expressed worry over the rate at which women go to herbal centres and prayer camps and apply herbs to their bodies, drinking some, and only report to the hospital at the most critical point, usually during placental abruption, a condition of the placenta separating from its normal position.

Dr Nyabe explained that such conditions could lead to severe bleeding, stomach pain, contractions, and stillbirth, among others, and therefore urged pregnant women to consult their healthcare professionals before using any medicine other than the one given to them by their healthcare providers.

GNA