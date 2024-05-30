EC limited voter registration ends, parties hail peaceful exercise in Volta Region

The 2024 limited voter registration exercise has ended successfully in the Hohoe Municipality of the Volta region.

It began on Tuesday, May 7 and ended on Wednesday, May 29, 2024.

A visit to the Electoral Commission (EC) registration centre at the last hours of the closing date saw quite a number of eligible people ready to register although there were no queues.

Some political parties, who interacted with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) commended the entire exercise and the security agencies for the maintenance of law and order throughout the exercise.

Mr Henry Ametefe, Hohoe Constituency Research and Elections Officer/Campaign Manager, New Patriotic Party (NPP), said the process had been successful devoid of political interference.

He said the security agencies were on top of their job while the Commission had conducted the exercise in a fair manner to political parties and the Party was content with the exercise.

Mr Newton Darkey, Hohoe Constituency Chairman, National Democratic Congress (NDC), said the exercise had not been easy but the Party was able to pull through.

He said there was a challenge from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) which became apprehensive when the NDC suspected that most of the registrants that turned out to register were not from the Constituency and began to challenge such registrants.

Mr Darkey said it was the Party's hope that the District Registration Review Committee would diligently carryout its duties to ensure that eligible voters had their names added to the voters register.

Mr Godson Afutu, Convention People’s Party (CPP), said the cooperation between the EC officers, party agents and security agencies during the exercise was laudable.

Mr Kingsley Korda, People’s National Convention (PNC), said the registration exercise had been smooth and peaceful in the Municipality.

He commended the heavy presence of the security, adding that their duty performance was topnotch.

Mr Korda, however, pleaded with the Commission to organise training for party agents ahead of subsequent exercises to help the agents have deeper understanding of the processes, especially on challenging the eligibility of registrants.

Mr Samuel Darko, Ghana Union Movement (GUM), said this year’s limited voter registration exercise was one of the nicest and which attracted huge interest and participation.

He said the security agencies had played their roles well to prevent any incidents.

Mr Darko urged the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) to ensure that intense public education was carried out on future exercises since most of the last-minute registrants claimed they had not heard about the exercise.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Fredrick Kofi Blagodzi, Volta North Regional Police Commander, told the GNA that the exercise had been peaceful across the region.

