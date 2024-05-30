ModernGhana logo
"They were bribed" - Aggrieved Juaso residents allege after installation of 'galamsey' chief

Regional News The aggrieved residents at the press conference
THU, 30 MAY 2024 LISTEN
The aggrieved residents at the press conference

Despite residents opposing the installation of a chief at Akyem Juaso in the Fanteakwa South district, the traditional council has gone ahead to perform the necessary rites to welcome the new chief of the community.

Residents went to court to seek injunction on the installation but were not able to serve the defendants despite several attempts to do so.

According to sources, the installation was done on Thursday morning.

Aggrieved residents of the community at a press conference on Wednesday complained bitterly about how difficult it has been for them to serve the injunction writ secured from the court.

Mr. Kofi Agyei, a former Unit Committee Member, described the installation as unlawful. He argued that the proper procedures were not followed.

Mr. Agyei highlighted that Odehye William Tabi is the rightful heir to the stool, rather than his younger brother, Godfred Amaning, who is slated for installation.

The opposition stems from serious allegations against Godfred Amaning, who is accused of engaging in illegal mining activities, commonly known as “galamsey.” These activities have reportedly caused significant environmental damage, including the destruction of local rivers that serve as essential sources of drinking water for the community.

An interlocutory injunction has been secured from the court to halt the installation process. However, Mr. Agyei noted that efforts to serve the court order have been unsuccessful as the defendants remain elusive.

However, after the installation, the aggrieved residents accused Chief of Asiakwa Daasebre Twum Ampofo II, Chief of Bunso Osabarima Abeam Brakatu Ofori Aninkrah and Kyebi Abontendomhene Osabarima Okwabrane of being behind the plot to disobey the customs and traditions of the land.

They are, however, calling on the Ghana Police and other stakeholders to get involved in the issue before it escalates.

Meanwhile, attempts to reach out to the aforementioned traditional leaders and the Juaso traditional council have proved futile.

Kwabena Nyarko
Eastern Region CorrespondentPage: KwabenaNyarko

