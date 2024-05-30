ModernGhana logo
E/R:Akyem Juaso residents protest against installation of alleged 'galamsey' chief

Social News
THU, 30 MAY 2024
Mr. Kofi Agyei addressing the media

Residents of Akyem Juaso in the Fanteakwa South District, Eastern Region of Ghana are vehemently opposing the scheduled installation of a new chief on Thursday, May 30, 2024. The community's discontent centers on the selection process and the background of the proposed chief.

During a press conference on May 29, 2024, Mr. Kofi Agyei, a former Unit Committee Member, criticized the installation process as unlawful. He argued that the proper procedures were not followed, making the upcoming installation illegitimate.

Mr. Agyei highlighted that Odehye William Tabi is the rightful heir to the stool, rather than his younger brother, Godfred Amaning, who is slated for installation. The opposition stems from serious allegations against Godfred Amaning, who is accused of engaging in illegal mining activities, commonly known as "galamsey." These activities have reportedly caused significant environmental damage, including the destruction of local rivers that serve as essential sources of drinking water for the community.

An interlocutory injunction has been secured from the court to halt the installation process. However, Mr. Agyei noted that efforts to serve the court order have been unsuccessful as the defendants remain elusive.

In a plea to prevent potential conflicts, Mr. Agyei called on the Inspector General of Police, relevant security and intelligence units, the Okyenhene Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin, and other community leaders to intervene. He stressed the importance of resolving the matter peacefully to avoid any violent confrontations.

The situation in Akyem Juaso underscores the broader issues of illegal mining and its impact on local communities, highlighting the need for lawful and transparent processes in traditional leadership appointments.

Kwabena Nyarko
Kwabena Nyarko

Eastern Region Correspondent

