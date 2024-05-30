Political commentator Atik Mohammed has waded into the ongoing trial of Minority Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson and Richard Jakpa, criticizing the conduct of Attorney-General Godfred Dame and Supreme Court Justice Emmanuel Yonny Kulendi in the case.

Dr. Ato Forson and Richard Jakpa are facing charges at the Accra High Court for allegedly causing a financial loss of €2.37 million to the state through the procurement of 200 alleged faulty ambulances between 2014 and 2016.

During the trial, Richard Jakpa claimed that he and the Attorney-General had met at the private residence of Justice Kulendi for a plea bargain negotiation.

Jakpa further alleged that the A-G had repeatedly engaged him at odd hours to fabricate a case against Dr. Ato Forson.

"A-G has on several occasions engaged me at odd hours to help him make a case against A1 and I have evidence for that. If he pushes me, I will open Pandora's box,” Jakpa stated in court.

“I don’t understand why the A-G will accuse me of defending A1 when I’m here to defend myself," he added.

Reacting to these revelations on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show, Atik Mohammed expressed dismay over the Attorney-General's decision to meet Jakpa in Justice Kulendi's home, describing it as a lapse in judgment.

"It is unfortunate that the Attorney-General would agree to meet Jakpa in Justice Kulendi's home. The meeting, as well as the leaked telephone recording Jakpa made during a conversation with Mr. Godfred Dame appears to be a deliberate trap by Jakpa," Atik remarked.

He added, "Even though you wanted to act in good faith, if there were any engagements, they should have been in the office in front of their attorneys. Having a phone conversation with the accused, I think the A-G could have done better."

Atik also criticized Justice Kulendi’s involvement in the matter stating, "The Judge erred... He had no business getting involved. Does that mean that if your family member commits murder, you would go to speak to the Prosecutor or whatever? I mean it's bad; it doesn't look pretty."

He further condemned Jakpa’s actions, asserting, "Jakpa didn't do well; nobody would tell me he didn't plan to do this. He intentionally did this."