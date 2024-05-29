Why we will no longer allow Ingrates to piggyback off our stellar social media brand

LISTEN

Dear critical-reader, we have said many, many times over that we will no longer allow Ingrates to piggyback off our stellar social media brand - a message that it appears to fall on deaf ears each time, lol. For those whom the cap fits, please note that we didn't, come into this world to constantly post tagged posts for ingrates running for profit entities, who clearly seek to use and and abuse our generousity so egregiously, ooooo. Yoooooooo...

We are happy to continue supporting worthy good causes in the educational sector, reputable and impactful CSOs, NGOs, as well as gifted and talented innovators. That said, in light of all the above, dear critical-reader, we will no longer humour those seeking to exploit our generousity koraaaa. They don't pay any kudi whatsoever, to help us cope with our mounting regular outlays for data bundles, after all, do they, lol? Let them remember that our stellar social media brand evolution didn't happen overnight by magic oooo, wai, lol.

They must think through and calculate data bundle spend of over nearly 30 decades now, lol. Get the picture? So, finally, yes, we did what we did for them with open eyes, in the past - but going forward into the future, we are no longer prepared to humour them koraaaa. It's service available to them if data bundles prices come down, perhaps. They must be clear about that. We will no longer allow Ingrates to piggyback off our stellar social media brand. Full stop. Case closed. Yoooooooooo...