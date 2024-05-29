ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Wed, 29 May 2024 Feature Article

Why we will no longer allow Ingrates to piggyback off our stellar social media brand

Why we will no longer allow Ingrates to piggyback off our stellar social media brand
LISTEN

Dear critical-reader, we have said many, many times over that we will no longer allow Ingrates to piggyback off our stellar social media brand - a message that it appears to fall on deaf ears each time, lol. For those whom the cap fits, please note that we didn't, come into this world to constantly post tagged posts for ingrates running for profit entities, who clearly seek to use and and abuse our generousity so egregiously, ooooo. Yoooooooo...

We are happy to continue supporting worthy good causes in the educational sector, reputable and impactful CSOs, NGOs, as well as gifted and talented innovators. That said, in light of all the above, dear critical-reader, we will no longer humour those seeking to exploit our generousity koraaaa. They don't pay any kudi whatsoever, to help us cope with our mounting regular outlays for data bundles, after all, do they, lol? Let them remember that our stellar social media brand evolution didn't happen overnight by magic oooo, wai, lol.

They must think through and calculate data bundle spend of over nearly 30 decades now, lol. Get the picture? So, finally, yes, we did what we did for them with open eyes, in the past - but going forward into the future, we are no longer prepared to humour them koraaaa. It's service available to them if data bundles prices come down, perhaps. They must be clear about that. We will no longer allow Ingrates to piggyback off our stellar social media brand. Full stop. Case closed. Yoooooooooo...

More from this author (1185)

More

Top Stories

38 minutes ago

John Dumelo, NDC Parliamentary candidate for Ayawaso West Wougon ‘I'm a peace-loving man’ — John Dumelo denies engaging in violence at UG voter r...

38 minutes ago

Joyce Bawah Mogtari Mahama has not promised to stabilise struggling cedi in his first 100 days as pr...

38 minutes ago

TUC General Secretary describes Bawumias It Is Possible slogan as positive for Ghana TUC General Secretary describes Bawumia’s ‘It Is Possible’ slogan as positive fo...

2 hours ago

May 29: Cedi finishing day at GHS15.02 to 1 on selling rates, GHS14.02 on BoG interbank May 29: Cedi finishing day at GHS15.02 to $1 on selling rates, GHS14.02 on BoG i...

2 hours ago

Deputy Finance Minister Deputy Finance Minister ignore questions on Pwalugu Dam and SSNIT on live TV

3 hours ago

Cloudy weather expected over parts of Ghana this evening, thunderstorms likely in some areas — GMet Cloudy weather expected over parts of Ghana this evening, thunderstorms likely i...

3 hours ago

Ambulance case: Its a pity, painful that Godfred Dame is throwing all he has achieved away – Kwesi Pratt Ambulance case: It’s a pity, painful that Godfred Dame is throwing all he has ac...

3 hours ago

Former President John Dramani Mahama Mahama did not promise to stabilise the struggling Cedi in 100 days — Campaign t...

4 hours ago

27th May has been adopted to campaign against hepatitis b C/R: Afenyo-Markin marks 46th birthday with fight against Hepatitis B

6 hours ago

Ghanas anti-LGBTIQ+ bill is being challenged in the supreme court. Why the decision to broadcast it live matters Ghana’s anti-LGBTIQ+ bill is being challenged in the supreme court. Why the deci...

Just in....
body-container-line