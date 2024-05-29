ModernGhana logo
Cloudy weather expected over parts of Ghana this evening, thunderstorms likely in some areas — GMet

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has predicted that partly cloudy conditions will prevail over most areas of Ghana this evening into Thursday morning.

However, there is a chance of thunderstorms or rain over some regions across the country tonight.

Areas along the coast and in the hills and forests may experience patchy mist and fog during the early morning hours on Thursday.

In its forecast issued today at 5pm and valid from 6pm tonight, GMet predicts a 30-40% probability of thunderstorms over areas including Ho, Koforidua, Akim Oda, Tarkwa, Sefwi Bekwai, Ketu Krachi, Bolgatanga, Nalerigu and Wa.

A section of the forecast reads: "Chances of thunderstorms or rain are however, expected over few areas across all sectors in the country tonight. Hilly, forest and coastal areas will experience mist and fog patches during the early hours of tomorrow."

GMet Duty Forecaster Kezia Apperkon, who issued the forecast, cautions that "partly cloudy conditions will prevail over most places in the country this evening into tomorrow morning."

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

