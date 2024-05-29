Ambulance case: It’s a pity, painful that Godfred Dame is throwing all he has achieved away – Kwesi Pratt

LISTEN

Editor of the Insight Newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr has noted that he feels sad for Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dame over the content of the released audio conversation with Richard Jakpa, the third accused person in the ambulance purchase trial.

The Attorney General has been criticized and lambasted in the last 24 hours after the audio recording of his alleged conversation with Richard Jakpa was released to the public by the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Among the many things on the tape, the Attorney General tries to woo the third accused person to secure a fake medical report that will delay the hearing of the cause for him to be able to travel.

Having had the chance to listen to the full audio, Kwesi Pratt Jnr says he feels ashamed and embarrassed.

Speaking in a discussion on the Good Morning Ghana programme on Metro TV, the seasoned journalist said he feels pity for Godfred Yeboah Dame, adding that it is sad he is throwing his career away in this manner.

“There’s no way you can come to the conclusion that this tape is doctored. It’s so sequential that you can’t make the claim that it has been doctored. Honestly, I feel sad. I also feel sad for the Attorney General.

“This is a young man who has risen through hard work to become the leader of the bar because as Attorney General he is the leader of the bar. And for him to throw all this away just like that is painful and you have to pity him,” Kwesi Pratt Jnr said.

Mr. Pratt holds the view that the conversation between the Attorney General and the third accused person in the Ambulance purchase case is damning and must not be politicised.

“I think the NPP and NDC should stop making this an NPP, NDC matter. This is way beyond them,” he stressed.