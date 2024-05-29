LISTEN

Mr. Samuel Koku Anyidoho, a former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and CEO of the Atta Mills Institute has taken a swipe at Johnson Asiedu Nketiah for questioning former Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu's credibility to petition the removal of the current Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng.

Martin Amidu also launched an attack on leading figures of the NDC, including the National Chairman of the party, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah over criticism of a petition he supposedly filed for the removal of the Special Prosecutor.

The National Chairman of the NDC expressed serious concerns about the petition to remove Kissi Agyebeng, which was reportedly filed by Martin Amidu, questioning his credibility.

Mr. Nketiah said that he was surprised that Amidu, who previously described President Akufo-Addo as the "mother serpent of corruption," would now seek the president's help in an alleged corruption-related matter.

He asked Amidu if his opinion of Akufo-Addo as the "mother serpent of corruption" had changed.

"He shouldn't have done that at all. I am still trying to understand why. Comrade Martin, have you abandoned your view that Nana Akufo-Addo is the mother serpent of corruption?

"Or do you still hold that view? If you still hold that view, when you came to a roadblock that I want to do this thing against the finance minister and the president said no way, you resigned and came to open up," Asiedu Nketiah stated.

Reacting to this in a statement seen by ModernGhana News, Martin Amidu accused Asiedu Nketiah of tarnishing his image without even verifying who authored the said petition.

He also indicated that the NDC national chairman is the last person to speak on matters regarding credibility.

He accused Asiedu Nketiah of engaging in numerous illegal activities during his role on the Parliamentary Service Board.

"The Chairman of the NDC, a person presumed to be of high moral character and proven integrity, permitted himself to be appointed by a self-confessed corrupt NDC Speaker of Parliament onto the Board of the Parliamentary Service despite a glaring and impermissible conflict of interest under Article 284 of the 1992 Constitution.

"Only idiots will cherish the moral values of such a Chairman of the NDC. In any case, Asiedu Nketiah and John Mahama, have you ever heard that as a politically exposed person, I set up a stevedoring company and was assisted by GPHA to milk Ghanaians during the regime of any of the Governments under which I served? Did I publicize the facts about Asiedu Nketiah's stevedoring business at Tema as the Special Prosecutor before I sent Joshua Hamidu Akamba to warn him about attacking my integrity?" he said.

Reacting to this on his X platform on May 28, 2024, Koku Anyidoho, wrote, “Thank God that I am NOT an IDIOT.”