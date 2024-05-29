Promote menstrual health among Ghanaian youth — Deputy Minister of Health

Deputy Minister of Health, Hon. Adeleide Yaa Agyeiwaa Ntim, has called for concerted efforts to promote menstrual health among Ghanaian youth.

The Member of Parliament for Nsuta Kwaman Beposo in the Ashanti Region urged groups, community organizations, policymakers, and civil society organizations to emphasize the importance of menstrual care for women and girls.

She highlighted the need for these groups to raise awareness about the challenges faced by those without access to sanitary products.

Hon. Adeleide Yaa Agyeiwaa Ntim made this appeal during the donation of 1,200 sanitary pads to junior high school students in her constituency.

The sanitary pads were presented on her behalf by Vida Antwi, the Women’s Organiser for the NPP in the Nsuta Kwaman Beposo Constituency, on Tuesday, May 28, 2024.

The donation was part of the Deputy Health Minister's efforts to mark the 2024 edition of International Menstrual Hygiene Day.

She used the occasion to educate female students on maintaining hygiene during menstruation and pledged her continued support to her constituents, vowing to do everything possible to improve their living standards.

Mrs. Diana Edith Amoah, Coordinator for Girl Child Education at the Sekyere Central District Education Directorate, received the sanitary pads on behalf of the students.

She explained the importance of maintaining menstrual hygiene and thanked the MP for her generous gesture.

Mrs. Amoah noted that many students struggle to obtain sanitary pads due to their vulnerable backgrounds.