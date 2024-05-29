UN Peacekeeping evolves as conflict resolution tool — UN Resident Coordinator

Over the past 75 years, United Nations (UN) Peacekeeping has developed into a crucial tool for conflict resolution and the promotion of international peace and security.

Since 1948, more than two million peacekeepers have dedicated themselves to this noble cause, guiding communities from conflict to peace.

The UN Resident Coordinator, Mr Charles Abani, made these remarks at the 76th International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers commemoration at the Forecourt of the State House on Wednesday.

He stated that currently, over 76,000 peacekeepers from more than 120 countries have been deployed in 11 global operations, tirelessly working to foster peace and stability for millions affected by conflict.

He said, “From the late 1980s to the present, the number of UN Peacekeeping operations in Africa has increased, achieving varying degrees of success. As of March 2024, there are four peacekeeping operations in Africa.”

The UN Resident Coordinator said the UN peacekeeping operations had significantly contributed to regional and international stability by protecting civilians, strengthening institutions, empowering communities, enhancing women's and youths' governance participation, and supporting humanitarian efforts.

Mr Abani disclosed that the 2024 Annual Memorial Service will be held on June 6, 2024, to honor personnel who died between January 1 and December 31, 2023

“Since 2011, the Secretary-General has held an Annual Memorial Service to honour colleagues who have lost their lives while serving. It is my honour to invite you all to participate in this event,” he said.

He acknowledged Ghana’s role in international peacekeeping and the host of the Peacekeeping Ministerial Meeting.

He said, “Ghana, the 7th largest troop-contributing country, excels in global peacekeeping, with significant contributions from women. Since 1958, the number of women in the Ghana Armed Forces has grown, promoting women in leadership and military roles. Naval Captain Veronica Adzo highlights women as a "force multiplier." I commend the Ghana Armed Forces for the launch of the Gender Policy to advance gender inclusion.”

The Minister for Defense, Mr Dominic B.A, Nitwul, noted that Ghana is one of the pioneering troop-contributing countries to the United Nations peacekeeping efforts, adding, “Ghana’s commitment to the key role that the UN plays in the maintenance of international peace and security cannot be disputed.”

He stated, “Over the years, we have volunteered approximately 100, 000 uniformed personnel as well as civilians in various capacities in more than 35 UN Missions around the world.”

“Our uniformed personnel have served with pride and distinction since the 1960s, working in diverse and challenging conflict and post-conflict situations. Their contributions have not only brought hope to conflict-affected regions but also brought honour and pride to our nation.”

A flag-raising and wreath-laying ceremony was held to demonstrate Ghana's and its peacekeepers' commitment to upholding United Nations ideals of peace, stability, and security.

Also, a photo exhibition of UN peacekeepers and a tree-planting exercise were held in memory of the fallen heroes to commemorate the day.