Sanitary Pads: Local production will bring products within reach of poor — Samira Bawumia

The Second Lady, Mrs Samira Bawumia, has called for collaborative efforts to create sustainable solutions for an improved menstrual and a period-free world where every girl or woman has access to what they need for menstrual hygiene.

She stated that policy changes on menstrual hygiene must be implemented in all public settings, especially in workplaces and schools.

Mrs Bawumia said this at the celebration of World Menstrual Day at the Odorgonno Senior High School, where she donated 5,000 packs of sanitary pads to girls in the Ga Central Municipality.

Mrs Bawumia said the key to demystifying menstruation and promoting the practice of clean periods among women was having access to reasonably priced menstrual hygiene products and information.

She noted that the government was encouraging local production and taking a significant step towards ensuring that affordable menstrual hygiene products are within reach for all.

She called on NGOs, faith-based organisations and the academia to work together to create sustainable solutions.

“Menstrual silence can result in ignorance, neglect and even influence governmental decisions, so we must raise awareness of this issue. As a result, policy change must result from advocacy,” she said.

According to her, a girl takes control of her life and her body when she is aware of her menstrual cycle.

As a result, there is a need to provide women and girls with the tools they need to accurately access information about their bodies.

She added, “Go out into the world, create a stir and leave a legacy. As we celebrate Menstrual Hygiene Day today, let's all pledge to give voice to the voiceless, empower the impoverished and create a society where young girls and women are free to realise their full potential. Let us pledge to speak out against the stigma attached to menstruation and work towards a world where no woman or girl is held back by her period.”