ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Sanitary Pads: Local production will bring products within reach of poor — Samira Bawumia

By Priscilla Osei-Wusu Nimako, ISD II Contributor
Health Sanitary Pads: Local production will bring products within reach of poor — Samira Bawumia
WED, 29 MAY 2024 LISTEN

The Second Lady, Mrs Samira Bawumia, has called for collaborative efforts to create sustainable solutions for an improved menstrual and a period-free world where every girl or woman has access to what they need for menstrual hygiene.

She stated that policy changes on menstrual hygiene must be implemented in all public settings, especially in workplaces and schools.

Mrs Bawumia said this at the celebration of World Menstrual Day at the Odorgonno Senior High School, where she donated 5,000 packs of sanitary pads to girls in the Ga Central Municipality.

Mrs Bawumia said the key to demystifying menstruation and promoting the practice of clean periods among women was having access to reasonably priced menstrual hygiene products and information.

She noted that the government was encouraging local production and taking a significant step towards ensuring that affordable menstrual hygiene products are within reach for all.

She called on NGOs, faith-based organisations and the academia to work together to create sustainable solutions.

“Menstrual silence can result in ignorance, neglect and even influence governmental decisions, so we must raise awareness of this issue. As a result, policy change must result from advocacy,” she said.

According to her, a girl takes control of her life and her body when she is aware of her menstrual cycle.

As a result, there is a need to provide women and girls with the tools they need to accurately access information about their bodies.

She added, “Go out into the world, create a stir and leave a legacy. As we celebrate Menstrual Hygiene Day today, let's all pledge to give voice to the voiceless, empower the impoverished and create a society where young girls and women are free to realise their full potential. Let us pledge to speak out against the stigma attached to menstruation and work towards a world where no woman or girl is held back by her period.”

Top Stories

1 minute ago

Ambulance case: Its a pity, painful that Godfred Dame is throwing all he has achieved away – Kwesi Pratt Ambulance case: It’s a pity, painful that Godfred Dame is throwing all he has ac...

7 minutes ago

Yaw Dankwah Ambulance case: Premature for Ghana Bar Association to intervene in NPP-NDC disp...

17 minutes ago

Kwesi Pratt Jnr Ambulance case: I’m embarrassed, ashamed – Kwesi Pratt reacts to conversation be...

17 minutes ago

Bernard Mornah, Co-convener of Arise Ghana Alleged tape: Ghana Bar is in grave danger if Dame continues to lead it — Arise ...

17 minutes ago

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Bawumia reveals plans to increase salaries of workers

17 minutes ago

Former President John Dramani Mahama Mahama did not promise to stabilise the struggling Cedi in 100 days — Campaign t...

1 hour ago

27th May has been adopted to campaign against hepatitis b C/R: Afenyo-Markin marks 46th birthday with fight against Hepatitis B

3 hours ago

Ghanas anti-LGBTIQ+ bill is being challenged in the supreme court. Why the decision to broadcast it live matters Ghana’s anti-LGBTIQ+ bill is being challenged in the supreme court. Why the deci...

3 hours ago

GIDA misled public on 12million Pwalugu Dam project funds – Wa East MP GIDA misled public on $12million Pwalugu Dam project funds – Wa East MP

4 hours ago

King Abdullah of Joran caught between a rock and a hard place King Abdullah of Joran caught between a rock and a hard place

Just in....
body-container-line