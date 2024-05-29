ModernGhana logo
Ghana to become regional training hub in nuclear energy

By Edem Agblevor, ISD || Contributor
WED, 29 MAY 2024

The Ghana Atomic Energy Commission and the International Science and Technology Center have signed a Memorandum of Understanding for a Regional Welding Certificate Programme.

Also signed was a contractual agreement for the provision of the NuScale Energy Exploration (E2) Center and related services at GAEC.

This will establish Ghana as a regional educational and training hub for the next stage of safe and secure civil nuclear deployment in Africa, consistent with the International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) milestones approach and nonproliferation standard.

It will provide essential training and a unique skill set to enable Ghanaian technicians to qualify for construction jobs in the nuclear energy sector.

The signing took place at the sidelines of the 3rd Africa Nuclear Business platform in Accra, hosted by the Ministry of Energy with support from the African Commission on Nuclear Energy (AFCONE).

The four-day programme, which began on the 27th of May 2024 and is expected to end on the 30th of May 2024, brought together representatives from countries in the sub-Saharan regions as well as Europe to provide the latest updates on nuclear power, including progress made over the past 12 months, short -term and long-term expectation.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, the Senior Presidential Advisor, Mr Yaw Osafo-Maafo, indicated that Africa has been affected by the adverse threats of global warming and must be interested in finding sustainable solutions to address the issue.

He said energy was the heartbeat of every economy and that the African continent has enough of it to support the economy and improve the welfare of its citizenry.

Ann K. Ganzer, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary (PDAS), Bureau of International Security and Nonproliferation, US Department of State, announced new civil nuclear cooperation to support Ghana’s safe and secure use of nuclear power including establishing Ghana as a small modular reactor (SMR) hub.

