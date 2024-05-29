In a world where information is at our fingertips, the idea that "Education Is A Scam" has gained traction among some Nigerian youths. Given the perverseness of the somewhat campaign, it is expedient to debunk the myth and explore why education remains a powerful tool for personal growth, societal progress, and professional success.

The "Education Is A Scam" narrative often stems from frustration with the system that cut across rising tuition fees, outdated curricula, and limited job prospects, thereby making education seem like a futile investment. However, it is essential to distinguish between systemic issues and the intrinsic value of education in this piece.

Debunking the myth from the perspective of knowledge acquisition, it is expedient to contextually buttress the fact that education equips us with knowledge, critical thinking skills, and the ability to analyze complex problems. It empowers us to make informed decisions, challenge assumptions, and contribute meaningfully to society.

In a similar vein, looking at it from the angle of social mobility, education remains one of the most effective tools for upward mobility. It opens doors to better job opportunities, higher income, and improved living standards. After all, evidences abound to buttress the fact that by investing in education, we invest in our future.

In terms of character development, there is no denying the fact that beyond academics, education shapes our character. It teaches empathy, resilience, and adaptability. Without a doubt, these qualities are essential for navigating life's challenges.

Ironically, those propagating the "Education Is A Scam" message may be the real scammers. Given the foregoing view in this context, it is germane to consider some the examples particularly shown by former President Olusegun Obasanjo in his scholastic pursuit and that of other personalities that already made it in life but still went back to school.

To buttress the facts expressed in the foregoing perspective, it is pedagogical to make the fact clear that former President Olusegun Obasanjo, served as both military head of state and civilian president. Despite his accomplishments, he recognized the importance of continuous learning. In 2005, he obtained a master's degree in Theology from the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN). Therefore, it won’t be misplaced to say that his dedication to education underscores the lifelong significance of education.

Another national personality that also took the same decision is the former head of state of Nigeria, Yakubu Gowon, who led Nigeria during a critical period. After his tenure, he pursued further education. In 1975, he enrolled at the University of Warwick in the United Kingdom, earning a Ph.D. in Political Science. His commitment to learning exemplifies the value of education even after reaching the zenith of political power.

With the foregoing examples, it can be concluded in this context that education is not a scam, rather, it is an investment in ourselves and our nation's future. Therefore it is incumbent on us to reject the false narrative that says “Education Is A Scam” and encourage Nigerian youths to embrace learning. After all, the real scammers are those who discourage education while benefiting from it themselves.

Given the foregoing motivational backdrop, it is not unexpected that not a few people that are seemingly suffering from “Scolionophobia” would disagree with the viewpoint of this writer by interrogating the rationale that made an achiever like former President Olusegun Obasanjo to go back to school.

However, before delving into the benefits they are deriving from the decision they took after serving the nation, despite their enviable financial standings at the time they respectively sought for admissions, it is germane to clarify that “Scolionophobia” is “An overwhelming fear of school. It is not a clinical diagnosis, but it's often a symptom of other anxiety disorders. School refusal is more likely to affect children during times of transition, such as starting middle school or high school”.

Given the foregoing backdrop, it is pragmatic to opine that education has significantly impacted former President Olusegun Obasanjo's life in various ways, particularly as it has broadened his knowledge base and enhanced his critical thinking skills. Without being told, it is obvious that it has allowed him to adapt to changing circumstances, whether as a military officer, statesman, or scholar.

In fact, his pursuit of a postgraduate diploma in Christian Theology at the NOUN demonstrated his commitment to lifelong learning. Despite being a former president, he is have recognition the importance of continuous education.

In a similar vein, education played a crucial role in shaping his leadership style. His formal education, combined with practical experience, helped him lead Nigeria during his tenure as Head of State (1976–1979) and later as a civilian president (1999–2007).

In a similar vein, his understanding of governance, economics, and international relations was informed by his educational background.

In fact, by returning to school after serving as president, Obasanjo has unarguably became an inspiration to others, particularly the youths. He has shown that education is not limited by age or status, and his decision encouraged people to pursue knowledge regardless of their life stage, reinforcing the idea that learning is a lifelong journey.

In a similar vein, by studying Christian Theology, it has allowed him to deepen his faith and spiritual understanding, and at the same time provided him with a framework for ethical decision-making and moral leadership, this is as education can transform individuals on a personal level, shaping their values, beliefs, and character.

Without a doubt, Obasanjo's commitment to education left a lasting legacy. He advocated for accessible education for all Nigerians, emphasizing its role in national development.

In fact, his example encouraged others to invest in education, recognizing it as a powerful tool for progress and empowerment.

In summary, education empowered Obasanjo intellectually, morally, and as a leader. Without a doubt, his dedication to learning serves as a reminder that education is a lifelong pursuit, regardless of one's position or achievements.