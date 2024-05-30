Make Menstrual Hygiene products a priority for adolescent girls

May 28 is globally recognized as Menstrual Hygiene Day, a time to raise awareness about the challenges women and girls face in managing their periods and to advocate for sustainable solutions.

She Inspires Africa, with support from Home and Lands Consult and in partnership with Women of Dignity Alliance, organized a menstrual health and hygiene workshop for adolescent girls at Socco HH Basic School in Mamprobi. The workshop aimed to provide crucial information about menstrual management.

Ophelia Osei, Founder of She Inspires Africa, encouraged the girls to openly discuss their periods and reproductive health. “I want all menstruators to embrace this natural process and own it without shame or stigma. It is from this strength that we can fight our common enemy: period poverty,” she emphasized.

Naa Obeye Dromo I, Queen Mother of the Mamprobi Ngleshie Alata Traditional Council, praised the initiative and advised the girls to heed the health information provided. She highlighted the adolescent unit at the Mamprobi polyclinic as a valuable resource for reproductive health needs, urging the girls to visit the unit regularly.

Jacobbinah Adu-Gymafi, Estate and Resource Officer with Land and Homes Consult, encouraged the girls to focus on their studies and break barriers associated with menstruation. She urged them to pursue careers in fields traditionally dominated by men, such as engineering, real estate, and architecture.

Alice Obeng from the adolescent unit at the Mamprobi Polyclinic facilitated an interactive session on menstrual health and hygiene, covering topics like pre-menstrual symptoms, personal hygiene, and proper disposal of sanitary pads. She emphasized the importance of not disposing of pads in the sea, citing environmental and health concerns.

Helena Sowah, Principal Health Officer of the Public Health Division, demonstrated how to properly use and dispose of sanitary pads to avoid infections and period accidents. She also addressed the girls' questions and misconceptions, urging them to focus on their studies and abstain from premarital sex to prevent teenage pregnancy.

The girls expressed their joy and requested that such workshops be held monthly to provide ongoing support and keep them in school during their periods. The interaction revealed gaps in adolescents' access to accurate information and necessary menstrual products. Ophelia noted that the conversation on ending period poverty will continue until sanitary pads become as essential as pens for students, calling for stakeholders and individuals to support the End Period Poverty initiative.

She expressed her gratitude to Mr. Kingsley Sam of Land and Homes Consult, Madam Susuana Dartey, Executive Director of Women of Dignity Alliance, Naa Obeye Dromo I, and her team, Magdalena Wolter, Mr. Jeorge Wilson, Mr. Richard Osei, Mr. Augustine Ackah, Mr. Derrick Botsyoe, volunteers of She Inspires Africa, and everyone who supported the campaign in various ways.