Joseph Wemakor selected for Fortifying the Truth Cohort by WITNESS

Renowned Ghanaian journalist and human rights activist, Joseph Kobla Wemakor, has been selected to join the prestigious Fortifying the Truth Cohort by WITNESS, a global human rights organization dedicated to empowering individuals to use video and technology to protect and defend human rights.

Wemakor's successful application to the call for the Training of Trainers Workshop on visual verification using a community-based approach has earned him a spot among 17 passionate journalists and frontline human rights defenders in West Africa.

Wemakor's innovative project idea and commitment to fortifying the truth and countering harmful narratives have captured the attention of the selection committee, leading to his inclusion in this esteemed cohort.

The cohort finalists will undergo a three-day intensive training in community-based digital verification techniques in Abuja, Nigeria, from May 29th to 31st, 2024.

Program Assistant for Africa at WITNESS, Jacquelyn Jasper-Ikpendu, expressed her excitement about Wemakor's vision and promised support to help see his idea through to completion in a letter congratulating him on his selection.

This opportunity not only provides Wemakor with a platform to enhance his skills but also facilitates networking with peers from across Africa, fostering idea exchange and mutual learning within the vibrant cohort.

This latest accomplishment broadens Wemakor's already impressive record of significant contributions to human rights advocacy and journalism.

Wemakor's commitment to excellence and innovation has been evident in his selection among 30 renowned African human rights defenders for the Human Rights Training of Trainers in Tanzania last October, as well as in his recognition among 25 science and health reporters in Ghana for specialized training in infectious disease reporting and health-related issues by the Centre for Science and Health Communication in May 2023.

As seen at the 2019 African Climate Risks Conference (ACRC19) in Ethiopia, his support for environmental awareness and superior journalism highlights his dedication to elevating underrepresented voices and tackling important issues.

Furthermore, his involvement in important workshops like the Bloomberg Media Initiative Africa Financial Journalism Program in Ghana in 2019 and the Afreximbank Media Workshop on Intra-African Trade in Casablanca, Morocco, in 2018 has expanded his professional horizons and reaffirmed his dedication to impactful storytelling and journalistic integrity.

In addition to being a well-known human rights advocate, humanitarian, and powerful journalist in Ghana, Joseph Kobla Wemakor is the founder and executive director of Human Rights Reporters Ghana (HRRG), an organization devoted to defending the rights of underrepresented communities in society.

Among other achievements and awards that demonstrate recognition for his unwavering dedication to social justice and equality, Joseph won the 5th UN Global Entreps Awards, was a nominee for the AfricanDefenders Shield Award in 2023, and received the Africa Peace Advocates Award in 2023.

The international human rights organization WITNESS, which enables people to use technology and video to protect and defend human rights, is essential in recognizing and assisting people like Wemakor who are dedicated to using their work to improve society.