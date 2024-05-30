United Voices for Change joins Yvonne Nelson's 'dumsor Must Stop' demonstration

LISTEN

Pressure group United Voices for Change has announced its decision to join Yvonne Nelson's team in the upcoming "Dumsor Must Stop" demonstration.

In a press statement issued yesterday, the group described the decision as prudent and expressed their support for the actress's efforts to urge the government to address the ongoing power crisis.

"United Voices for Change is pleased to announce our collaboration with Yvonne Nelson's 'Dumsor Must Stop' demonstration. As concerned Ghanaians, we have witnessed firsthand the severe challenges posed by the current electricity crisis," the statement read.

The group highlighted the negative impact of the persistent power fluctuations, known as 'dumsor,' on the daily lives of ordinary Ghanaians and the national economy.

Sylvestin Ronald Antwi, the convener of United Voices for Change, stated that their participation in the demonstration is not just to protest but to serve as a voice for the millions of Ghanaians frustrated and disillusioned by the power crisis.

"Our participation is rooted in the belief that it is imperative to convey these frustrations directly to the government. We intend to emphasize the need for honesty and transparency regarding the electricity issue. It is crucial for the government to openly communicate the root causes of the power outages and the steps being taken to address them," he said.

He argued that the people of Ghana entrusted their destiny to the current government, and it is time for the government to fulfil its mandate by addressing these pressing concerns.

He stressed that Ghanaians deserve to be informed about why they are experiencing power outages, what is being done to fix the situation, and when a return to stable electricity supply can be anticipated. Such transparency, he noted, will not only alleviate public frustration but also foster trust between the government and the citizens.

Antwi recognized Yvonne Nelson's "Dumsor Must Stop" demonstration as an ideal platform for Ghanaians to unite and express their collective grievances. He emphasized that the planned demonstration transcends political affiliations, as the issue of power outages affects everyone, regardless of their political stance.

He believes that through unity and collective action, citizens can drive the change needed to improve the quality of life for all Ghanaians. He encouraged all citizens, regardless of their political affiliation, to join the peaceful demonstration.

Attached is a copy of the press statement: